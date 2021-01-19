Lebanon’s boys punched their ticket to the state bowling tournament Monday afternoon with a 17-10 over visiting Franklin in a TSSAA sectional at Pro Bowl West.
The Blue Devils will bring a 19-1 record to Smyrna Bowling Center for the state tournament, which will roll off with Division I individuals Wednesday. Lebanon will play in the team quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. and the championship at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
No spectators will be allowed at the event due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Blue Devils doubled up Cumberland County 18-9 last Friday to win the Region 6 bowling tournament at Pro Bowl West.
Against Cumberland County, Caleb Gregory led Lebanon with games of 209, 254 and 203 while Ryan Norvil notched scores of 257, 173 and 193; Jackson McRae 182 and 258 and Braxton Crook 178.
Lebanon advanced to the final by squeaking past Upperman in the semifinals 14-13.
The Blue Devils led 11-5 through two games, but only by 34 pins, and needed freshmen in the third game to advance.
Gregory rolled games of 257, 213 and 184 while Norvill notched scores of 199, 242 and 200; Crook 224, 208 and 182; McRae 225, 202 and 183; Joshua Cantrell 181 and Will Weir 172.
Friendship Christian’s boys and girls have qualified for the Division II state tournament, which will roll off with individuals at 4 p.m. Thursday, followed by team quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Friday. The semifinals will be at 4 p.m. Friday and the finals at 9 a.m. Saturday.
FCS’ boys (14-2) will face Boyd-Buchanan, coached by former Commander Luke Shoulders (whose father, Jon, coaches the Friendship girls and assists Mark Strickland with the boys), in the opening round. The winner will face either St. Benedict or Goodpasture.
Pope John Paul, Clarksville Academy, Notre Dame and Briarcrest are in the other bracket.
Friendship’s girls (9-2) will open against Ezell-Harding with the winner taking on Girls Preparatory School or St. Agnes in the semis. Pope John Paul, Boyd-Buchanan, St. Benedict and defending champion Lipscomb Academy are in the other bracket.
