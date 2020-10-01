Lebanon’s boys opened their bowling season Tuesday with a 21-6 win over Green Hill at Pro Bowl West.
Ryan Norvil picked up the Blue Devils’ first 600 series of the season with high games of 267, 195 and 173 for a total of 635. Caleb Gregory rolled games of 203, 180 and 209; Jackson McRae 189 and Westing Manning 187.
