HERMITAGE — Lebanon’s boys rolled past host Green Hill 20.5-6.5 Monday at Hermitage Strike & Spare.
The Blue Devils led 5-3 after the first game before allowing just two points in the second game while increasing their pin lead by more than 300.
Jackson McRae racked up scores of 201, 222 and 276 for Lebanon while Ryan Norvil notched games of 223, 257 and 172; Braxton Crook 206 and 210, Caleb Gregory 198,m 187 and 221; Westin Manning 217 and Joshua Cantrell 186 as the Blue Devils moved to 10-0.
