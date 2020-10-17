HERMITAGE — Lebanon’s boys rolled to a 21.5-5.5 win over host Mt. Juliet at Hermitage Strike & Spare on Thursday.
Caleb Gregory posted the Blue Devils’ second 600 series of the season with a 625 built on games of 192, 217 and 216. Will Weir rolled a 234 while Jaleel Dowell delivered scores of 202 and 218, Jackson McRae 201, 171 and 177 and Ryan Norvil 200 and 185 as Lebanon improved to 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.