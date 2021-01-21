Lebanon’s boys qualified for the state bowling tournament Monday with a 17-10 sectional triumph over Franklin at Pro Bowl West.
The Blue Devils will bring a 19-1 record into today’s 11 a.m. quarterfinal match against Spring Hill (9-2) at Smyrna Bowling Center. No spectators will be allowed due to COVID restrictions.
Parents were on hand Monday to watch Caleb Gregory roll high games of 212, 171 and 247; Jackson McRae 257 and 190, Braxton Crook 186, 212 and 192; Ryan Norvil 193, 176 and 172 and Joshua Cantrell 191.
If Lebanon beats Spring Hill, the Blue Devils would return to action at 1:30 for a semifinal match against Centennial (20-1) or defending state runner-up Hardin County (16-1). The finals will be at :30 a.m. Friday with host Smyrna (18-3), Sevier County (26-2), defending champion Bartlett (10-1) and Dobyns Bennett (12-2) in the other bracket.
The Division I individual state tournament was held yesterday with Lebanon’s Gregory, McRae and Norvil competing along with Green Hill sophomore Andy Romer.
Friendship Christian’s boys and girls have qualified for the Division II state tournament, which will roll off with individuals at 4 p.m. today, followed by team quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Friday. The semifinals will be at 4 p.m. Friday and the finals at 9 a.m. Saturday.
FCS’ boys (14-2) will face Boyd-Buchanan, coached by former Commander Luke Shoulders (whose father, Jon, coaches the Friendship girls and assists Mark Strickland with the boys), in the opening round.
The winner will face either St. Benedict or Goodpasture. Pope John Paul, Clarksville Academy, Notre Dame and Briarcrest are in the other bracket.
Friendship’s girls (9-2) will open against Ezell-Harding with the winner taking on Girls Preparatory School or St. Agnes in the semis. Pope John Paul, Boyd-Buchanan, St. Benedict and defending champion Lipscomb Academy are in the other bracket.
The DII individual tournament will roll off today with 4 p.m. semifinals. Friendship sophomore Olivia VanHooser, a champion as an eighth-grader before finishing second last year, has the second-highest average among this year’s participants. She will be joined by teammates Casie Cottrell, Olivia Rush and freshman Landry West. Competing for the boys’ championship will be freshman John Brooks and senior John Brooks.
