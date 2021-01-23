Blue Devil bowlers finish in state semifinals

SMYRNA — Lebanon’s boys ran into a Hardin County buzzsaw Thursday in the TSSAA State Bowling Tournament Division I semifinals at Smyrna Bowling Center, falling to the Tigers 22.5-4.5.
The Blue Devils opened the day with an 18-9 quarterfinal win over Spring Hill before their semifinal defeat ended their season at 20-2.
Against Hardin County, Caleb Gregory had high games of 213, 203 and 187 while Ryan Norvil notched scores of 190, 195 and 155.
Jackson McRae racked up games of 225, 246 and 186 against Spring Hill.
Gregory posted games of 205, 207 and 180.
In the individual tournament, Green Hill sophomore Andy Romer finished sixth after losing to Lawrence County senior Colton Moore 204-167.
Romer qualified for the final as the No. 6 seed with 793 pins knocked down in the semifinals, one more than Austin Vickers of White House, who just missed the cut.
Lebanon’s Norvil notched 718 pins, Gregory 648 and McRae 638.
In Division II, Friendship Christian junior Casie Cottrell finished third in the girls’ individual tournament Friday morning.
Seeded fourth for the finals, Cottrell defeated Lipscomb Academy’s Elise McFarlin 173-171 and Clarksville Academy’s Leah Hayes 156-148 Thursday before falling to Lipscomb’s Jenna Hedgepath 213-162.
Cottrell qualified for the finals by knocking down 663 pins.
Lady Commander freshman Olivia Rush knocked down 559, freshman Landry West 540 and sophomore Olivia VanHooser 532.
On the boys’ side, freshman John Brooks knocked down 721 pins and senior Cole Cottrell 693 as both finished outside the top six needed to advance to the finals.
The DII team tournament rolled off yesterday with Friendship’s girls meeting Ezell-Harding and, if victorious, either Girls Prep or St. Agnes in the semifinals.
The finals are set for 9 a.m. today.
Friendship’s boys met Boyd-Buchanan, coached by former Commander Luke Shoulders (son of FCS girls’ coach/boys assistant Jon), in the quarterfinals with St. Benedict or Goodpasture waiting in the semifinals.
The boys’ finals are also set for 9 a.m. today.
