Blue Devil bowlers take district championship

Lebanon’s boys joined the girls in the District 12 winners circle by beating Beech 21-6 Thursday in the league championship match at Pro Bowl West.
Caleb Gregory led Lebanon with high games of 254, 243 and 256 while Ryan Norvil totaled 265, 227 and 246, Jackson McRae 246, Braxton Crook 202; Joshua Cantrell 180, 191 and 172; Will Weir 160 and Cameron Farmer 160 as the Blue Devils improved to 16-1.
This is District 12’s year to host the Region 6 tournament, meaning Pro Bowl West will be the site for the regionals next month.
