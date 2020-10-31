Lebanon’s boys mowed down Beech 23-4 in a battle of District 12 bowling undefeated teams Thursday.
Six of the top-10 district averages were gathered, but the Blue Devils went up by 61 pins in the first game and eventually extended their pin lead to 364 despite a 300 game by Beech’s Hunter Cain.
Jackson McRae racked up Lebanon’s first 800 series with an 802 built on games of 245, 279 and 278. Ryan Norvil notched scores of 226, 255 and 214; Caleb Gregory 177, 212 and 252; Will Weir 168, 214 and 216; Westin Manning 214, Braxton Crook 188 and 180 and Joshua Cantrell 189.
