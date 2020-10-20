SMYRNA — DeQuantay Shannon ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and added a 99-yard kickoff return for another score last Friday as Lebanon defeated Stewarts Creek 28-23.
The kickoff return was Shannon’s 50th career touchdown, and he also surpassed the 3,000-yard mark in his career.
“Our line did a great job tonight of opening holes for our running backs,”said Lebanon head coach Chuck Gentry. “I told the offensive line all week this was going to be an old-hool type of game, and it was, and I’m proud of how they played.”
Lebanon was first to get on the board. Back-to-back completions from quarterback Jalen Abston to wide receiver Kemontez Logue gained 36 yards, putting the Blue Devils into Stewarts Creek territory. Then, after the running of Shannon and Anthony Crowell got them to the 18-yard line, a holding penalty backed them up to the 34-yard line. On the next play Crowell ran a post pattern down the middle of the field and Abston hit him in stride for a 34-yard touchdown. Sean Redmon made the extra point, giving the Blue Devils an early 7-0 lead.
The Stewarts Creek RedHawks would drive right back down trying to answer the Blue Devils’ early score. Running back Gabe Walker was the workhorse on the drives the RedHawks moved the ball to the Lebanon 31-yard line. The RedHawks appeared for a moment to have tied the game as quarterback Alex Krenk found a wide open Tayden Mounivong in the end zone, but Mounivong dropped the pass and the RedHawks had to settle for a long field-oal attempt. Upton Bellenfant’s 48-yard attempt had the distance, but was just wide right.
The RedHawks’ defense was able to force Lebanon to punt on it’s next possession. Abston’s punt only went 15 yards, giving Stewarts Creek great starting position. Again Lebanon’s defense was able to force a field-goal attempt, this time however Bellenfant’s kick was good from 36 yards, cutting the Blue Devils lead to 7-3.
Lebanon then moved the ball to the Stewarts Creek 48-yard line, but on third down Abston was sacked, forcing the Blue Devils to punt. However, on the first attempt to punt a shift by the RedHawks defensive line forced a penalty on the Blue Devils, backing them up 5 yards. Gentry decided to call a timeout.
“I told them if we get a certain look, for Jalen to throw a pass to Eli (Clemmons), “ Gentry said. “They gave us that same look, Jalen made a good pass and Eli made a better catch.”
The play gained 25 yards, and also at the end of the play the RedHawks were called for targeting Clemmons, moving the ball 15 more yards.
Three plays later Shannon scored from 9 yards giving the Blue Devils a 14-3 lead with under a minute left in the first half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Mounivong returned the ball 52 yards, putting the ball at the Lebanon 38-yard line. On the very next play Krenk connected with receiver Jaron Williams, who appeared to have a knee down when he made the catch, but no whistle was blown. Williams kept running and scored to cut the lead to 14-10 at the half.
Stewarts Creek would get the ball to start the second half, and scoring just before halftime the Red Hawks had all the momentum. However, after converting on 4th and 1, the RedHawks were forced to punt on 4th and 10 at their own 46-yard line.
The Blue Devils then took over behind the legs of Clemmons and Shannon, with Shannon going the last 12 yards for the touchdown.
“That was big holding them and then scoring, giving us a two-score lead,” said Gentry.
The RedHawks would mount another scoring drive, as Krenk would score from 9 yards. They would decide to go for the two-point conversion trying to cut the lead to three points. But after a false start backed them up 5 yards, Krenk’s pass fell incomplete, leaving the score at 21-16.
On the ensuing kickoff, Shannon caught the ball inside the 1-yard line, found a crease, and then eluded the kicker and raced to the end zone, putting Lebanon back up 28-16.
The RedHawks would not go quietly. They marched down the field again, 72 yards in eight plays, as Krenk scored again, this time from 1 yard, cutting the lead to 28-23 with 5:25 left in the game.
Shannon then ripped off runs of 25 and 13 yards as the Blue Devils were trying to run out the clock. Then faced with a 4th down and 30 with 3.6 seconds left, Gentry sent Clemmons in at quarterback. Clemmons took the snap and ran around and when the clock hit zero he fell to the ground. As Clemmons hit the ground, a RedHawks defender hit him late, resulting in a personal foul penalty and ending the game.
With the win Lebanon improved to 5-3 overall, and stands at 1-2 in Region 4-6Aas they play host to county rival Wilson Central on Friday night at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
“It’s a big game, not just for city and county, but for the playoffs, they have a good team, and we are going to be ready to play next week (Friday),” said Gentry. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
