Lebanon’s boys got off to a slow start Thursday night in a 57-51 loss to visiting Riverdale in the transplanted Riverdale Christmas Classic at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
With Riverdale unable to host its classic due to COVID-19 restrictions in Rutherford County, games were moved to LHS for Thursday and tonight.
Moving the game didn’t seem to bother the Warriors, who led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Lebanon trimmed the differenced to 33-25 by halftime and 39-37 going into the fourth as Riverdale improved to 5-1 and the Blue Devils dropped to 6-4.
Damon Fann fired in three 3-pointers and hit all four of his free throws to lead Riverdale with 15 points.
Trevor Bass also buried three triples and C.J. Johnson all six of his foul shots as each added 11 points.
Jarred Hall and Kobe Tibbs each threw in 13 points and Alex Fite 11 for Lebanon while Yarin Alexander added nine and Corey Jones, Jackson Painter and Jaylen Abston two apiece.
Lebanon’s scheduled Classic contest with Oak Ridge was canceled due to COVID-19 issues involving the Wildcats.
The Blue Devils aren’t scheduled to play again until the Dec. 28-30 Willie Brown 65 Memorial Tournament at Father Ryan, which will be played without fans.
The Blue Devils are to play Brentwood at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28.
Green Hill, playing in the other bracket, will take on Centennial at 3 p.m.
Lebanon’s freshmen outscored Gallatin, 67-62, Thursday.
Wilson Central at Watertown todayWatertown’s boys will entertain Wilson Central at 3 p.m. today.
The Purple Tigers had a game with Red Boiling Springs canceled last Monday.
Coach Matt Bradshaw had replacement contests lined up at Franklin County and Central Magnet before both fell through.
Wilson Central coach Michael Teeter played for Bradshaw at Friendship Christian in the mid-2000s.
The Wildcats hosted District 9-AAA rival Gallatin last night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.