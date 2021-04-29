Blue Devils down Station Camp

Led by John Tomlinson, three Lebanon pitchers held visiting Station Camp to three hits in a 6-1 Blue Devil victory Monday night at Brent Foster Field.
Tomlinson tossed 42/3 innings, striking out nine and walking three before leaving with a 3-1 lead.
Easton Forsyth worked one inning and Carson Boles the final four outs as the trio fanned 13.
Lebanon scored twice in the first inning.
Leadoff batter Eli Carson, who ended the top of the first with a sliding catch in shallow center field, doubled up the left-field alley and scored on Jake Jewell’s single. Jewell scored on a steal of home.
Six of Lebanon’s eight hits went for doubles, including two by Jackson Lea and one each by Carson, Boles, Copeland Bradford and Brody Hays.
Carson and Lea each had two hits.
The Blue Devils, who were denied a chance to clinch first place in their half of District 9-AAA by virture of Gallatin’s win over Beech, made a return trip to Station Camp on Tuesday and are to host Hendersonville at 7 p.m. today.
Mt. Juliet has already clinched its side of the district and will host half of the tournament. Either Lebanon or Gallatin would host the other half.
The Blue Devils’ sweep of Beech last week put them in position to possibly clinch their division, but now their challenge comes from the Green Wave, who faced the Buccaneers again last night.
Bayse leads Watertown offense in win over YorkJAMESTOWN — Watertown wiped an early York Institute lead with six runs in the middle innings of an 8-2 win Tuesday.
The Dragons were spotted a 1-0 lead in the second inning before Watertown scored three times in the third on an Alec Whitlock RBI double, a Carter Brown single and a stolen base.
After a single score in the fourth, Kendal Bayse homered during the Purple Tigers’ two-run fifth.
Gage Vastola pitched the first four innings for the Purple Tiger win before Bayse threw the final three for the save.
The pair allowed five hits.
Watertown finished with seven hits, including three by Bayse, who drove in two runs. Whitlock and Vastola doubled.
Clarksville Academy walks off with 3-2 win over FriendshipCLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Academy scored in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to walk off with a 3-2 win over Friendship Christian.
Each team scored twice in the first inning and none after that until the seventh,
Elijah Stockton pitched the final 22/3 innings for the loss, allowing a run on three hits.
Starter Ethan Myers surrendered two runs on five hits over four frames.
Camden Hayslip had Friendship’s only RBI.
J.J. Pruneau doubled as he and Stockton had two hits each while Kolbe Gaines tripled as the Commanders finished with six hits.
Friendship is scheduled to close the regular season at 6:30 p.m. today with Senior Night against Moore County.
In addition to the seniors, Commander coach John McNeal will be honored for his induction last year into the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, a ceremony which couldn’t be held last season.
Hunley, Baskin throw combined no-hitter for BearsMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet scored in five of the six innings Tuesday to run-rule Portland 10-0 behind a combined no-hitter by Austin Hunley and Logan Baskin.
The Golden Bears blew open a 3-0 lead with four runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth as they finished with eight hits and took advantage of four errors.
Hunley walked one and struck out 11 in five innings before Baskin whiffed one in the sixth.
Justin Lee tripled and Brett Shirley doubled as both singled and drove in three runs.
Jack Fortner also doubled.
Saints score late for 6-2 road winNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian scored four tie-breaking runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday to knock off host Nashville Christian 6-2.
Noah Kleinmann had MJCA’s only two RBI on the day while Chase Smith had two of the Saints’ eight singles as Nashville Christian committed five errors.
Kleinmann also pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for the win, allowing an unearned run on two hits. Starter Gavin Misuraca surrendered an earned run on three hits in 42/3 frames.
Mt. Juliet Christian will journey to Clarksville Academy on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game in the opening round of the District 4-IIA tournament.
Watts pitches Purple Tigers past Upperman, 4-2WATERTOWN — Brandon Watts held Upperman to two hits over six innings Monday as Watertown doubled up the Bees 4-2.
Watts struck out eight and walked five before Alec Whitlock whiffed one in a hitless seventh for the save.
The Purple Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with one run coming in on an error and the other on a steal of home by Carter Brown, who homered in the sixth. K.J. Wood scored on a third-inning error.
Watertown finished with seven hits, including two each by Carter and Brown.
Two big innings propel Commanders to defeat DavidsonFriendship Christian made the most of seven hits Monday night in a 12-5 win over visiting Davidson Academy.
The Commanders spotted Davidson a run in the top of the first inning before putting five across in the bottom half and four in the second.
Four Bear pitchers issued 14 walks and hit two batters.
Kolby Gaines homered and drove in two runs for Friendship while J.J. Pruneau also knocked in two scores and doubled. Jack Martin tripled and singled while Max Duckwiler doubled.
Martin pitched the first 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits. Pruneau worked the final 3 2/3 frames.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Friday in the opening round of the District 4-IIA tournament at FCS. In the meantime, Moore County is booked to pay a visit at 6:30 p.m. today in the Commanders’ regular-season finale.
Lee, Regen pitch Mt. Juliet to shutout of PortlandPORTLAND — Justin Lee and Colton Regen combined to pitch a two-hit, six-inning shutout for Mt. Juliet in a 12-0 trouncing of Portland on Monday night.
Lee allowed both hits and a walk while striking out five in four innings. Regen walked one and fanned five in getting the last six outs.
The game was 1-0 since the first inning on Lee’s sacrifice fly until the Bears blew the game open with six runs in the fourth and six more in the sixth. Michael Settle, Logan Baskin, Jack Fortner, Austin Hunley, Hoyt Griner and Anthony Buckland had RBIs in the fourth.
Hunley and Settle each finished with three RBIs and Griner two for the night. Settle tripled while Griner and Hunley each hit two doubles and Brett Shirley and Seth Stevens one apiece.
Shirley, Hunley and Griner each had two of Mt. Juliet’s 10 hits.
Boehm pitches MJCA past USN, 3-1MT. JULIET — Dylan Boehm pitched 6 2/3 innings and Gavin Miscuraca recorded the final out for the save in Mt. Juliet Christian’s 3-1 win over University School of Nashville on Monday at Mt. Juliet Middle School.
Boehm, who signed with Greenville (Ill.) University earlier in the day, allowed the Tigers their only hit and walk while striking out 12 for the win. USN scored in the seventh.
Mt. Juliet Christian scored in the first, fifth and sixth innings, finishing with three hits, including two by leadoff hitter Derrick Crouch. Crouch and Miscuraca doubled.
Burruss leads Lebanon past Greenbrier,16-7Will Burruss homered among his four hits in Lebanon’s 16-7 win over Greenbrier last Thursday at Brent Foster Field.
Copeland Bradford cracked a two-run single in the first inning.
Jake Jewell homered later in Lebanon’s five-run first inning. Carson Boles went deep in the second and Burruss hit his dinger in the fourth.
The Blue Devils banged out 16 hits. In addition to Burruss, Boles, Jewell, Denton Dodson and Eli Carson also collected multiple hits for Lebanon, which scored in all seven innings.
Wyatt Bowling came on for starter Nick Maggart with two out in the first inning and pitched 21/3 innings for the win. Brett Bowman and Burruss followed out of the bullpen as the quartet allowed eight hits.
Carson’s eighth-inning triple lifts Lebanon to 5-4 win at BeechHENDERSONVILLE — Eli Carson’s triple broke a tie in the top of the eighth inning April 20 as Lebanon edged host Beech 5-4 in a key District 9-AAA game.
Lebanon jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Copeland Bradford’s RBI single before Beech got three in the bottom half.
The Blue Devils worked their way back into the game with Carson Boles’ home run in the seventh evening the score 4-4. Will Burruss’ fullcount RBI single got a Blue Devil run in the third.
Burruss pitched the bottom of the eighth for the save in relief of Jake Jewell, who worked the preceding four frames for the win.
Starter Bryce Fuller allowed four runs on four hits with six strikeouts over the first three innings. The trio surrendered five hits,
Burruss and Brody Hays each had two of Lebanon’s eight hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.