Blue Devils drain 13 triples to outscore Rossview in opener

Kyle Tibbs and Jarred Hall both scored 20 or more points Saturday afternoon as Lebanon’s boys opened their season with an 85-77 win over visiting Rossview in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Tibbs torched the Hawks with four of Lebanon’s 13 3-pointers and was 10-of-15 from the free-throw line on his way to 24 points. Hall hit three triples on his way to 20. Luka Saller sank three treys as he and Yarin Alexander each threw in 13.
Lebanon led 11-8 following the first quarter, 36-25 at halftime and 61-45 through three periods before Rossview trimmed the margin in the fourth.
Alex Fite also drained a pair of threes as he added eight for Lebanon while Jackson Painter finished with four, Dequantay Shannon two and Jaylen Abston a free throw.
Ronald Jessamy scored 17 points, Spencer Mimms 16 and Bryant Rippy 14, including 8-of-11 from the free-throw line, for the Hawks, who hit 26 of 38 from the line.
The Blue Devils dropped in 18 of 28 from the foul line.
Lebanon will travel to Centennial today for an 8 p.m. game against Bell Buckle Webb. The Blue Devils were originally scheduled to travel to Riverdale tonight.
The game was moved to LHS as Rutherford County schools are closed due to COVID. But the Warriors are now unable to come (the girls’ game is still on for 6 p.m.), leaving LHS coach Jim McDowell looking for a replacement.
Bears split Hall of Champions pairMt. Juliet played a Hall of Champions double header at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court last Saturday and came away with a split.
The Golden Bears beat Middle Tennessee Christian 50-43 as Bodie Wells scored 21 points for Mt. Juliet. Daniel Beard notched nine and Osize Daniyan eight.
Mt. Juliet lost to York Institute 49-46 hours later despite 12 points from Daniyan and 10 each from Josh Keck and Kyle Taylor as the Bears slipped to 2-1.
The Golden Bears are scheduled to return to LHS this weekend for the John Greer State 2:30 p.m. Friday in the auxiliary gym and Upperman at 2:30 Saturday in the main Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Green Hill loses at Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE — Green Hills’ boys dropped a 68-44 decision at Clarksville in a TSSAA Hall of Champions game last Thursday.
The Wildcats led 17-15 following the first quarter before going on a 17-6 surge in the second to lead 36-21 at halftime. Clarksville was in front 51-31 going into the fourth as Green Hill fell to 0-2.
Jaheim Berry hit four 3-pointers to lead Clarksville with 17 points while J.J. Wheat scored 16.
Riggs ABner knocked down 19 points, including three 3-pointers, for Green Hill. Paxton Davidson scored nine points while Jason Burch added eight, Blake Stacey four and Antonio Sotak and Trent Thomas two apiece.
Green Hill was to travel to Centennial last night to take on Pope John Paul II. The Hawks are next scheduled to return to Montgomery County next Monday when they go to Rossview.
