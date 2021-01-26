Blue Devils dunk Portland 79-52

Jarred Hall can score from anywhere on the floor.
Lebanon’s 6-foot-8 sophomore had two slam dunks and three 3-pointers last Friday night as the Blue Devils punished visiting Portland 79-52 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils led 26-8 following the first quarter when the highlight show came on. Hall dunked twice and 6-6 junior post Yarin Alexander once as Lebanon took a 43-17 lead into halftime.
Hall totaled 27 points while Alexander added 16, including 10 in the first quarter. Hall also had 10 in the first and 21 by halftime as the Blue Devils won their fourth straight to improve to 10-7 for the season and 6-5 in District 9-AAA.
Corey Jones connected on a pair of threes as he had all eight of his tallies in the fourth quarter for Lebanon. Rolando Dowell also dropped in a pair of fourth-quarter threes as he and Jaylen Abston each scored six. Wyatt Bowling finished with five points, Landen Engles four in the fourth, Austen Gore a three and Jackson Painter and Will Seats two each.
Duncan Smallwood and Cheson Utley each threw in 13 points and Hunter Hicks 12 for the Panthers, who fell to 7-14, 1-10.
Lebanon is scheduled to travel to Hendersonville tonight.
Admirals drop 11 3s on Mt. Juliet
RANKLIN — Mt. Juliet boys picked up a matinee game at Franklin last Saturday and returned home with a 70-35 setback.
The rechristened Admirals (the school retired their Rebels mascot last summer) led 11-7 following the first quarter and 37-11 at halftime as they improved to 17-2.
Noah Magee sank six three-pointers to lead Franklin with 18 points while Reed Kemp connected on three triples on his way to 17. Aiden Smylie scored 13 and Taylor Spierto 11.
Osize Daniyan dropped in 15 points for Mt. Juliet while Jacob Burge buried a pair of three-pointers as he scored all nine of his tallies during the third quarter. Daniel Beard, Bodie Wells and Owen Rodrigez each racked up a three and Carson Coleman two as the Golden Bears fell to 8-13 for the season going into last night’s pick-up game at Cannon County.
Mt. Juliet, which has a District 9-AAA bye tonight, will host Lebanon on Friday.
Second-quarter surge sends Beech past Wilson Central
GLADEVILLE — Beech used a strong second quarter to surge ahead and the visiting Buccaneers stayed there the rest of the night in a 52-39 victory at Wilson Central last Friday.
The Wildcats led 11-10 following the first quarter before a 19-11 second sent Beech ahead 29-22 by halftime. A low-scoring third period in which the Bucs led 36-25 gave way to a high-scoring fourth as the visitors emerged with a 15-5 record, 8-3 in District 9-AAA.
Kaleb Powell popped in a three-pointer in each quarter and scored half of his 18 total points in the fourth for Beech while Luke Fleming and Kristian Shaw each scored 10.
Zach Markus connected on three triples to lead the Wildcats with 11 points while Damian Fayne finished with eight, Adler Kerr seven, Hunter Scurlock six, Ethan Thomas five and Evan Riggan two as Central slipped to 8-9, 6-5.
Wilson Central is scheduled to host Green Hill tonight.
Hughes-Malone, Scarlett key Watertown rally in fourth quarter
WOODBURY — Quanterrius Hughes-Malone totaled 20 points in the post and Eli Scarlett swished 18 last Friday to lift Watertown past host Cannon County 67-59.
Watertown led 16-10 through the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime before Cannon County carried a 40-37 lead into the fourth. Scarlett sank 7 of 9 free throws and Hughes-Malone muscled in 12 points during the final eight minutes as the Purple Tigers outscored the Lions 30-17 to improve to 11-4 for the season and 4-3 in District 8-AA.
Brayden Cousio was the third Tiger in double figures with 14 points. Trent Spradlin sank two three-pointers on his way to eight while Brady Raines finished with five and Gavin Clayborne two free throws.
Gus Davenport poured in 28 points for the Lions, coached by former Watertown assistant Jason Knowles, fell to 8-10, 2-5.
Watertown is scheduled to travel to Lafayette tonight to take on Macon County.
Daniyan, Burge lift Mt. Juliet past Hendersonville
MT. JULIET — Osize Daniyan scored 16 points and Jacob Burge 15 last Friday to lift Mt. Juliet past Hendersonville 57-44.
Daniyan sank 6 of 7 free throws while Burge bagged three 3-pointers and notched nine points in the fourth quarter as the Golden Bears improved to 8-12 for the season and 5-6 in District 9-AAA.
Mt. Juliet led 20-10 following the first quarter, 33-18 at halftime and 43-25 through three periods.
Kyle Taylor tossed in nine points for Mt. Juliet while Bodie Wells scored seven, Josh Keck five, Daniel Beard three free throws and Matt Delfendahl two.
Jordan Zugar scored 11 points for the Commandos, who fell to 4-9, 2-8.
Mt. Juliet was scheduled to go to Franklin on Saturday and to Cannon County last night. The Bears have an open district date and will return to league play Friday at home against Lebanon.
Green Wave beats Green Hill despite Burch’s 35
GALLATIN — With Ethan Rogers racking up three-pointers and Cade Martin free throws, Gallatin handed District 9-AAA-leading Green Hill a 72-65 loss last Friday night at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
Rogers fired in five three-pointers and Martin 11 free throws as each knocked down 19 points. Cannon Hale lived up to his name with three triples on his way to 11 while Ty Martin tossed in 10.
Gallatin led 14-10 following the first quarter before a 27-point second helped make it 41-28 at halftime. The Green Wave were up 55-43 going into the fourth as they improved to 10-6 for the season and 5-6 in the district.
The Green Wave could do little with Green Hill center Jacob Burge but foul him as Burge knocked down nine of 11 free throws on his way to 31 points. Riggs Abner also went to the line often, sinking 7 of 8 from the stripe in the fourth quarter on his way to 19. Garrett Brown buried a pair of threes for his six while Mo Ruttlen finished with four, Blake Stacey and Fred Dixon two each and Paxton Davidson a foul shot as the Hawks fell to 9-5, 8-2.
Green Hill is scheduled to travel to Wilson Central tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.