Blue Devils hold off Wildcat rallies

Lebanon’s boys jumped to a 10-0 lead, but could never put visiting Wilson Central away until the final buzzer sounded on a 57-52 victory at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Wildcats quickly closed the gap to 12-11 but could never catch the Blue Devils, who led 15-11 at the first-quarter break on a three-pointer by Corey Jones.
“We came out kind of flat,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “They had a couple of big plays. They were ready to go tonight.
“We did a good job in the first quarter, kind of minimizing the damage.”
Lebanon led by as much as a dozen during the second quarter, including 29-17 when Jarred Hall converted Jaylen Abston’s lob pass into a slam dunk. The Blue Devils took a 31-21 lead into halftime.
Wilson Central sliced the margin to 39-35 during the third quarter. Lebanon re-extended the lead before Ethan Thomas dropped in a runner off the glass before the buzzer to bring the Wildcats within 42-37.
Zack Markus’ three-pointer from the top of they brought Wilson Central within 45-44 just past the midway mark of the fourth quarter. But Jones scored from the baseline and Hall converted a steal into his second slam of the night. Two free throws by Adler Kerr brought the Wildcats within 52-50 with less than a minute to play.
Lebanon free throws made it a five-point game before a layup by former Blue Devil Hunter Scurlock made it 55-52 with 17.6 seconds left.
“Second half, we had all kind of opportunities,” Teeter said. “We weren’t able to capitalize on some of them. We had some opportunities we just didn’t take advantage of.”
A layup by Hall finished the game as the Blue Devils, coming off a five-game losing streak, won their third straight to improve to 9-7 for the season and 5-5 in District 9-AAA. Lebanon’s winning streak is despite the loss of senior point guard Kobe Bryant to an ACL team at Green Hill earlier this month.
“These rivalry games, a lot of times, one team will get up,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “Nobody’s going to quit. Nobody’s going to go away. Mike’s done a really good job with his guys. We knew we were going to have to match their level of intensity. They play extremely hard every night.
“Tonight, especially, our kids were playing for Kobe. I think he’s going to have surgery later this week, maybe on Friday, and they wanted to win this game for him… Our kids have really stepped up and they’re playing well together and playing hard defensively.”
In addition to his dunks, Hall hit a pair of threes as he and center Yarin Alexander each nailed 19 points for the Blue Devils. Jones threw in three first-half triples on his way to 11 points while Abston, Wyatt Bowling, Jackson Painter and Will Seats supplied two apiece.
Kerr scored 17 points to lead Central before fouling out. Markus connected on a pair of threes on his way to 13 while Scurlock tossed in 12. Damion Fayne finished w
ith six points and Thomas four as the Wildcats slipped to 7-8, 6-4.
“Lebanon deserved it tonight,” Teeter said. “They outworked us in a lot of ways. Coach McDowell does a great job with those guys, and they guys they’ve got just battle hard.
“That goes for just about every team in this district. We’ve got so many good coaches, so many good athletes. It’s just a challenge night in and night out. But we’re just blessed to have the opportunity to play in our district with so many good coaches and teams. We’re just hoping to take advantage of it down the stretch.”
Both teams will be at home Friday night — Lebanon against Portland and Wilson Central against Beech for Senior Night.
In freshman action, Lebanon defeated Siegel 86-72 Monday night.
Green Hill solidifies 9-AAA lead with OT triumph over Station CampMT. JULIET — Green Hill solidified its hold on the District 9-AAA lead Tuesday night, but had to go to overtime for the second straight game to hold off visiting Station Camp, 52-47.
The Hawks soared to a 14-5 first-quarter lead but clung to a 25-24 halftime edge. Station Camp led 36-32 going into the fourth before the teams ended regulation tied at 40-40.
Abner hit 3 of 4 free throws as he scored five of his 18 points in overtime, sealing the win with a blocked shot as Green Hill improved to 9-4 for the season and 8-1 in thedistrict.
Paxton Davidson dropped all three of his 3-pointers in the first quarter, including two in an eight-point first quarter, as he threw in 13 for the game. Mo Ruttlen added 11 while Blake Stacey scored six and Jason Burch four.
Tyler Moore threw in three triples as he led Station Camp with 19 points. The Bison fell to 14-5, 7-3.
Green Hill will hit the road Friday with a trip to Gallatin’s Jerry Vradenburg Gym to take on the Green Wave.
York’s fast start buries WatertownJAMESTOWN — Nick Smith scored 24 points and Bryson Bilbrey 17 Tuesday night to power York Institute to a 71-53 win over visiting Watertown.
Smith sank five three-pointers and Bilbrey two as York improved to 9-7 for the season and 5-0 in District 8-AA. Riley Cooper collected 10 points.
The Dragons led 26-6 at the first-quarter break as Smith scored 14, including two triples, during the opening eight minutes. It was 42-19 at halftime and 56-30 going into the fourth as Watertown fell to 10-4, 3-3.
Gavin Clayborne buried a pair of threes for the Purple Tigers as he and Brayden Cousino each collected 13 points. Eli Scarlett scored seven points, Quanterrius Hughes-Malone six, Trent Spradlin five, Jackson Thomas four in the fourth, Will Hackett a three in the fourth and Brady Raines two.
Watertown will return to the district road Friday for a much shorter trip to Woodbury to take on Cannon County.
Goodpasture outscores Friendship, 79-65In a high-scoring affair, Goodpasture, ranked No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press Division II-A poll, outscored host Friendship Christian 79-65 Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Cougars led 22-14 after one quarter, 42-30 at halftime and 63-47 through three as they climbed to 14-1 for the season and 9-0 in District 4-IIA.
P.J. Smith sank six three-pointers in leading Goodpasture with 26 points while Isaiah West finished with 15. Cooper Pennington poured in three treys on his way to 11.
Dillon Turner dropped in a pair of threes to lead Friendship with 20 points while Max Duckwiler’s 14 included four treys. Colby Jones connected on three triples as part of his 11 while Cole Kring’s 10 included two of FCS’ 13 bonus baskets as the Commanders slipped to 7-8, 5-5. Casey Jones added eight points, including a pair of trifectas, while Don Burruss tossed in two.
Friendship’s scheduled game with University School of Nashville for Friday has been canceled. FCS is looking for a replacement opponent.
Burge’s 26 lifts Bears to road winPORTLAND — Jacob Burge totaled 26 points Tuyesday night to lift Mt. Juliet past Portland 48-45.
Burge’s total included three 3-pointers as the Golden Bears improved to 7-12 for the season and 4-6 in District 9-AAA.
Mt. Juliet led 11-6 following the first quarter, 24-20 at halftime and 35-33 going into the fourth.
Osize Daniyan added eight points for Mt. Juliet while Bodie Wells sank two triples for his six, Kyle Taylor three free throws, Josh Keck and Matt Delfendahl two each and Carson Coleman a foul shot.
Montaize Bradley tossed in 10 points for the Panthers, who slipped to 7-13, 1-9.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to host Hendersonville on Friday before a non-district trip to Franklin on Saturday afternoon.
Hawks fall at Ryan in 2 OTsNASHVILLE — Father Ryan needed two overtimes to end Green Hill’s eight-game winning streak 60-58 last Friday in an empty Irish gym.
The teams were tied 44-44 at the end of regulation and 49-49 after the first overtime.
Paxton Davidson dropped in 24 points, including a pair of three-pointers, for Green Hill while Riggs Abner knocked down 19.
Jason Burch added eight, Mo Ruttlen four and Zach Blair three as the Hawks fell to 8-5 going into Tuesday’s home District 9-AAA showdown with Station Camp in a meeting of the league’s top two teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.