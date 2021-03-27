Blue Devils lose early lead as Goodpasture pulls away

Lebanon lost an early lead almost as fast as the Blue Devils had gained it as visiting Goodpasture opened the Wilson County Invitational with an 11-3 win Wednesday night at Brent Foster Field.
The Blue Devils jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
But Goodpasture evened the score in the top of the second with three unearned runs off starter Wyatt Bowling. The Cougars took the lead with two in the third and blew it open with four in the fourth, tagging the loss on reliever Landon Phillips. Casen Kincaid allowed two runs in the sixth. The trio allowed seven hits but walked 13.
Will Burruss doubled up the alley in right-center field with one out in the Lebanon first inning and scored one out later on Denton Dodson’s single. Ty Bailey singled and Brice Njezic singled in Dodson. Bailey scored on a wild pitch. The Blue Devils finished with five hits.
Lebanon was scheduled to host Mt. Juliet Christian last night before welcoming Smyrna in today for a 1:30 p.m. game, followed by Davidson Academy at 4.
Wilson Central snaps losing streak, defeats DCAGLADEVILLE — Wilson Central scored nine times in the second inning Wednesday night as the Wildcats won for the first time since opening day 10-8 over Donelson Christian in the Wilson County Invitational.
Wyatt Guethlein and Tristan Lewis drove in two runs apiece on a double and single for Central. Ben Sills also doubled and singled for the Wildcats while Michael Demonbreun singled twice. McKane Everett added a double to WCHS’ 11-hit attack.
Demonbreun pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs in the fourth on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
DCA scored six runs in the top of the sixth before Luke Kinzer came on to get the final out for the save as Central improved to 2-6 going into yesterday’s action. The Invitational is scheduled to wrap up today.
Stockton’s no-hitter, Hayslip’s two homers power Friendship to 10-0 win
Elijah Stockton pitched a five-inning no-hitter and Camden Hayslip hit two home runs Wednesday as host Friendship Christian opened its wing of the Wilson County Invitational with a 10-0 triumph over visiting DeKalb County.
Stockton allowed only one walk in pitching to one batter over the minimum. He struck out five and threw 55 pitches.
Hayslip upped his season home run total to five while driving in four runs. J.J. Pruneau doubled twice while leadoff batter Jack Martin doubled, singled and scored three times. Drew Porter tripled and drove in two runs while Storm Sellars doubled as the Commanders collected 10 hits in climbing to 4-4 for the season.
Bears blank Smyrna, 10-0
MT. JULIET — Due to Thursday’s threatening weather, the Wilson County Invitational began a day early at most locales, including Mt. Juliet, where Cody Baskin and Amarion Workings combined to pitch a five-inning, two-hit shutout in the Golden Bears’ 10-0 win over Smyrna.
Baskin allowed one hit and no walks while striking out four in three innings.
Mt. Juliet scored in every inning, including once in the fifth to end the game by run-rule. A second run which crossed on the walk-off play didn’t count as the 10th run automatically ended the contest.
Justin Lee singled home two runs in the first inning. Lee, Brady Young and Austin Hunley had RBIs in the five-run second inning.
Mt. Juliet finished with nine hits. Lee, Baskin and Daniel Michael each managed two hits. Lee drove in four runs and Michael three. Lee and Jack Fortner doubled.
The Bears were to host Stewarts Creek last night and are to entertain Father Ryan at 3 p.m. today.
