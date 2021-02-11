Blue Devils rout district-leading Green Hill for eighth straight win

Lebanon’s boys won’t be the top seed in the District 9-AAA tournament, but the Blue Devils might be the best team heading into next week’s event.
The Blue Devils rolled to their eighth straight win in dominating fashion Tuesday night by pulling away from league-leading Green Hill 69-50 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Lebanon, whose last loss was one month ago at Station Camp, led 13-6 at the first-quarter break and widened the margin to 28-14 by halftime. Green Hill has often been a second-half team and the Blue Devils suffered some come-from-ahead losses after halftime.
But not this time as Lebanon opened a 52-30 margin late in the third quarter and led by as much as 66-40 late in the game as the Blue Devils improved to 14-7 for the season and 10-5 in the district.
“Now is when you want to be playing your best basketball,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “Our guys are really coming together, playing well. First time through the league, trying to figure out some things. Our guys really stepped up and have been playing well together and have fallen into their roles. We’ve really bought in to what we’re doing on both ends, offensively and defensively.
“It’s been a real fun last few weeks and we’re definitely going to try to continue it as long as we can.”
“They’re one of the better teams in the state, I think,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said of the Blue Devils. “They came out and did what they’ve been doing. We didn’t handle their press very well… We didn’t handle the glass very well… I thought they had a better attitude.
Green Hill, which saw a four-game win streak snapped, has still won 13 of 15 even after falling to 13-5, 12-3. The Hawks can still clinch the top seed in the tournament by winning tonight at Beech, coach Troy Allen said.
“Every once in a while you get your (tail) kicked, and it’s how you handle it,” Allen said. “That’s what we’re teaching as coaches. We’re trying to raise men and how do you handle something like this going forward and we’re going to handle it the right way.
“We got to move on from this. It’s not about right now. It’s about how we handle tomorrow and how we handle Thursday.”
Yarin Alexander led Lebanon with 20 points from the post while Jarred Hall had 12 and guard Corey Jones 11. Wyatt Bowling added eight points, Jackson Painter and Jaylen Abston six each, Rolando Dowell four in the fourth and Austen Gore two.
Riggs Abner led Green Hill with 17 points while center Jason Burch, having to battle Alexander and Hall down low, scored 16. Mo Ruttlen scored six of his 10 points in the third quarter while Garrett Brown bagged a fourth-quarter 3-pointer and Paxton Davidson and Blake Stacey scored two apiece.
“Coach Allen’s teams are never going to go away,” McDowell said. “They’re relentless. They’re not every going to quit. They came out and scored four straight to start the second half. Our guys were able to settle down and get back into our pressure which was good for us tonight.”
In freshman action, Lebanon wiped out Mt. Juliet 81-17 Monday in the first round of the district tournament.
Lebanon’s varsity will try to complete a sweep of the district in the second half of the schedule Friday when Station Camp, the last team to defeat the Blue Devils a month ago, visits Brandon Gym for Friday’s regular-season finale.
Purple Tigers erupt from losing streak in 82-49 win
WATERTOWN — Four Purple Tigers scored in double figures Tuesday night as Watertown broke a two-game losing streak in a big way via an 82-49 fleecing of Smith County.
Eli Scarlett sank four 3-pointers to lead Watertown with 22 points while Brady Raines racked up three triples on his way to 15. Quanterrius Hughes-Malone, who didn’t play the previous game, came back with 11 in the post while Trent Spradlin sank two 3s on his way to 10. Gavin Clayborne notched nine points, Brayden Cousino and Will Hakcett five each, Ian Fryer and Jackson Thomas two apiece and J.J. Goodall a free throw as the Tigers improved to 15-9 for the season and 7-6 in District 8-AA.
Brayden Holliman hit two triples for half of his 12 points to lead the Owls, who slipped to 6-14, 3-10.
Station Camp’s Rice drops 31 on Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET — Eli Rice racked up 31 points Tuesday night to power Station Camp past Mt. Juliet 52-44.
Rice’s total included five 3-pointers as the Bison improved to 12-3 in District 9-AAA, good for a first-place tie with Green Hill, though the Hawks hold the tiebreaker and would take the top seed with a win over Beech tonight. The Bison, the last team to beat Lebanon a month ago, will travel to LHS on Friday to close the regular season.
Station Camp led 12-10 following the first quarter, 25-19 at halftime and 38-28 going into the fourth.
Jacob Burge scored 16 points for Mt. Juliet. Daniel Beard buried a pair of 3s as he and Osize Daniyan each dropped in eight points while Josh Keck added five, Kyle Taylor four and Bodie Wells a 3 as the Golden Bears slipped to 9-17, 5-10 going into Friday’s home finale with Gallatin.
MJCA ousted by USJ
NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian lost to host University School of Nashville 69-46 Monday night in the opening round of the District 4-IIA tournament.
The Tigers led 18-8 eight minutes in, 32-18 at halftime and 42-31 through three as the Saints ended a 3-20 season.
Adam Miller swished three 3-pointers to lead USN with 18 points while Adrian Samuels’ 17 included two triples. Josh Scretchen supplied 16.
Luke Nave led MJCA with 13 points while Caleb Smith scored nine on three triples. Max Beaty bagged a pair of 3s on his way to eight while Montrell Walker supplied seven, Jordan Willis five and Derick Crouch four.
Elsewhere in the tournament, Friendship Christian’s season-ending 51-30 Monday-night loss at Nashville Christian set up a quarterfinal rematch at NCS last night.
Livingston overwhelms Watertown
LIVINGSTON — Matthew Sells sank seven 3-pointers on his way to 27 points last Friday night as Livingston Academy overwhelmed Watertown 71-51.
Sells swished three triples during the first quarter as the Wildcats took a 21-11 lead. They were up 30-20 at halftime and 55-35 going into the fourth as they improved to 14-9 for the season and 9-3 in District 8-AA.
Eli Melton finished with 15 points for Livingston Academy.
Eli Scarlett scored 14 to lead Watertown while Trent Spradlin scored seven, Gavin Clayborne and Jackson Thomas six each, Brayden Cousino five, Chase McConnell four, Ian Fryer and Will Hackett three apiece and J.J. Goodall a free throw.
