The Blue League returned from a lengthy COVID-hiatus last Saturday to wrap up an abbreviated regular season at Lebanon High School.
The postseason tournament is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at LHS.
In the boys’ bracket, Sam Houston is set to take on Carroll-Oakland at 10:30 a.m. with the winner facing top-seeded Coles Ferry in the 3:30 p.m. semifinal. In the other bracket, Byars Dowdy is to face Tuckers Crossroads at 11:45 a.m. with the winner taking on No. 2 Castle Heights at 4:45 p.m. The finals are booked for 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
On the girls’ side, Carroll-Oakland is to take on Byars Dowdy at 8 a.m. with the winner taking on No. 2 Sam Houston at 1 p.m. in the semifinal. In the other bracket, Tuckers Crossroads will face Castle Heights at 9:15 a.m. with the winner catching Coles Ferry at 2:15. The finals are set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
In last Saturday’s girls action:
Castle Heights 15, Tuckers Crossroads 4
Lucia Wilson finished with five points for Castle Heights while Julianna Lott and Chanel Spencer each scored four and Quinn Welser two.
Colleena Ralston scored all four Tuckers Crossroads points.
Anna Whited tossed in two fifth-period points for Tuckers Crossroads.
Byars Dowdy 26, Carroll-Oakland 14
Lorena Lund led Byars Dowdy with 10 points while Riley Boatman added eight, Kiaya Seats four and Ni’Kiya Reedy two.
Elizabeth Johnson led the C-O Lady Eagles with eight points while Carter Estep finished with four and Addison Perkins two.
Johnson, Savannah Plumlee and Stella Scott each scored two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.
Sam Houston 25, Coles Ferry 24
Harper Haskins had 14 points and Hadley Hays 11 for Sam Houston.
Caroline Coffee fired in 14 points for Coles Ferry while Sadie Mosley managed four, Caroline Cushing three, Addyson Bringhurst two and Anna Grace Davis a free throw.
Coles Ferry won the fifth quarter 8-2 as Madison Craighead scored six points and Keira Bryant the other two for the Lady Cougars. Halle Bond countered with Sam Houston’s tallies.
BOYS
Castle Heights 36, Tuckers Crossroads 26
Kaden Goodloe threw in 13 points and Niken Walker 12 for Castle Heights while Caleb Jones added eight, Jake Keel two and Cannan Rozell a free throw.
Carlos Shannon scored 10 for Tuckers Crossroads while Urijah Dodge added eight, Ridge Means four and Trey Patino four.
The teams tied the fifth quarter 2-2 as Everett Swain scored both points for Castle Heights and Knox Major countered with Tuckers Crossroads’ pair.
Carroll-Oakland 30, Byars Dowdy 18
Jase Atwood notched nine points for Carroll-Oakland while Collin Plumlee scored seven, Hunter Grissim and Owen Hokler five each and Maverick Jones and Mark Scott two apiece.
Carson Thomas tossed in 10 points, Karsen Rigsby five and Jaronta Rayner three for Byars Dowdy.
Sam Houston 25, Coles Ferry 23
Kendrick Lewis fired in 15 points for Sam Houston while Jonah Allen added eight and Noah Hardin two.
Chad Thomas Lanning led Coles Ferry with seven points while Avery Davis and Jacob Hawn each had six and Luca Cesternino and Brody McCue collected two apiece.
Hardin and Evan Niemi each notched two points in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston.
