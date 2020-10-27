The Blue League tipped off its season last Saturday at Walter J. Baird Middle School.
GIRLSColes Ferry 41, Carroll-Oakland 2
Kyleeyah Jennings led the Lady Cougars with 12 points while Caroline Coffee collected 11. Anna Grace Davis and Sadie Mosley each added eight and Keira Bryant and Caroline Cushing two apiece.
Harper Neal had both Carroll-Oakland points.
Coles Ferry’s Rontoria Braden and Carroll-Oakland’s Savannah Plumlee each scored two fifth-period points.
Sam Houston 62, Tuckers Crossroads 0
Hadley Hays scored 16 points, Harper Haskins 14 and Tenley Davis 10 for Sam Houston. Brylee Bowers, Haidyn Burnley, Kelayshia Butler and Cami Dockins each finished with four and Peyton Blair, Tatum Champion and Madison Reynolds two apiece.
Castle Heights 12, Byars Dowdy 10
Lucia Wilson scored six points, Bailey Katz four and Chanel Spencer two for Castle Heights.
Emma Tillman tossed in eight points and Piper Gillespie two for Byars Dowdy.
BOYSColes Ferry 29, Carroll-Oakland 10
Elliott Greer tossed in 12 points for Coles Ferry while Kayden Young finished with four; Avery Davis, Chad Thomas Lanning, Elijah Lockhart, Tate McPeak, Easten Thompson and Payton Webb two apiece and Jacob Hawn a free throw.
Tyler Brownlee and Collin Plumlee each put in four points and Hunter Grissim two for Carroll-Oakland.
Jalonzo Bishop scored two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
Tuckers Crossroads 29, Sam Houston 23
Urijah Dodge dropped in 19 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Alex Barker scored six and Peyton Allison and Carlos Shannon each scored two.
Romel Anderson scored seven points and Mason Baird six for Sam Houston. Kendrick Lewis finished with four and Jonah Allen, Bo Davis and Aiden Horne two each.
Ladarion Aaron and Ryan Paris each put in a pair of fifth-period points for Sam Houston while Knox Andrews countered with two for Tuckers Crossroads.
Castle Heights 31, Byars Dowdy 13
Niken Walker tossed in 12 points for Castle Heights while Ean Birchett scored six, Kaden Goodloe and Carter Pigg four apiece, Jake Keel three and Caleb Jones two.
Karsen Rigsby finished with four points, Carson Thomas three and Braylen Higgs, Kaysn Smith and Antonio Vargas two each for the Lions.
Byars Dowdy won the fifth quarter 8-4 as Jaronta Raynor finished with four points and Bryson Brown and William Hall two each. Ryder Adsmond countered with all four for Castle Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.