Results from Blue League basketball games played last Saturday at Winfree Bryant Middle School:
GIRLSSam Houston 46, Castle Heights 3
Hadley Hays had 14 points and Harper Haskins 12 for Sam Houston. Cami Ford finished with eight, Haidyn Burnley six, Kelayshia Butler four and Naomi Murphy two.
Chanel Spencer scored all three Castle Heights points.
Sam Houston’s Tatum Champion and Castle Heights’ Autumn Nelson each notched a pair of fifth-period points.
Coles Ferry 42, Byars Dowdy 10
Caroline Coffee and Kyleeyah Jennings each tossed in 12 points for Coles Ferry while Anna Grace Davis and Sadie Mosley each added eight and Caroline Cushing two.
Emma Tillman scored six points and Lorena Lund four for Byars Dowdy.
Laylah Porter poured in eight points for Coles Ferry while Harmony Atchley and Lucy Deffendall each dropped in two in the fifth quarter. Tillman tossed in a pair for Byars Dowdy.
Carroll-Oakland 24, Tuckers Crossroads 2
Carter Estep scored 16 points for Carroll-Oakland while Azy Cowley, Elizabeth Johnson, Harper Neal and Savannah Plumlee each put in a pair.
Taegan Andrews tossed in both Tuckers tallies.
Plumlee fired in four fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.
BOYSCastle Heights 22, Sam Houston 19
Niken Walker knocked down nine points for Castle Heights while Carter Pigg scored seven and Kaden Goodloe, Caleb Jones and Jake Keel two each.
Romel Anderson and Noah Harris each scored six for Sam Houston while Kendrick Lewis finished with four, Aiden Horne two and Mason Baird a free throw.
Sterling Rivers and Ryan Paris each finished with four points and Gabriel Wynne two in the fifth quarter for Sam Houston.
Coles Ferry 28, Byars Dowdy 3
Elliott Greer led Coles Ferry with 11 points while Brody McCue and Kayden Young each finished with four, Jacob Hawn three and Avery Davis, Zhmyrion Pirtle and Payton Webb two apiece.
Caron Thomas tossed in two points and Braylen Higgs a free throw for Byars Dowdy.
Jalonzo Bishop finished with four points and Luca Cesternino, Elijah Lockhart and Eaten Thompson two apiece in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry.
Tuckers Crossroads 24, Carroll-Oakland 13
Urijah Dodge dropped in 21 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Carlos Shannon scored two and Trey Patino a free throw.
Owen Kohler scored six points, Micah Strickland four, Mark Scott two and Tyler Brownlee a free throw for Carroll-Oakland.
Caine Rumble finished with four points and Colton Harris two in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland.
