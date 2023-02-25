Bobby E. Woolard passed away at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital on Feb. 22, 2023, at the age of 90.
Visitation was held at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home on Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will be held again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service time at 11 a.m. Terry Fesler and William Harris will officiate, and interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Woolard was known as “Mr. Transmission” of Hunters Point.
He started as a mechanic at an early age and worked at several dealerships in Lebanon. He was also an employee of AVCO and Bridgestone Tire.
He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and served in the Tennessee National Guard.
He was preceded in death by: his birth father, Oscar Baird; step-father, George O. Woolard; mother, Estelle Exum Woolard; step-son, Roger Powell; step-daughter, Bonnie Huff; sons-in-law, Kenneth Harper and Henry Maynard.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 35 years, Bonnie Odum Woolard; son, Bobby (Anita) Woolard; three daughters, Jimmie Lynn Maynard, Regina Lackey, Ritchie Druin; step-daughter, Pattie (Tommy) Davis; step-son, Charles Powell; grandchildren, Aaron (Jackie) Woolard, Grant (Leshauna) Woolard, Dewayne (Jessie) Lackey, Tabby Jarvis; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
