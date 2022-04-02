Bobby Lax passed away on March 31, 2022, at age 83.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.
Pallbearers include Robert Stachura, Robert Cooksey, Ricky Lax, Jerry “Scooter” Merryman, Tommy Knowles, and Ted Williams. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Wilson, Danny Wilson, Dude Maddox, Ernest Sanders, Wayne Drennon, Mark Willoughby, Clifford Dunn, Charles Lasater, James Hayes, Bev Spickard, Ben Hurt, Jeff Daughtery, James Denny, and the Joppa Masonic Lodge.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m.
Bobby Earl Lax was born in Statesville to Eunice Williamson Lax and R.D. Lax.
He was part of the Ralph Stone square dancing team, a member of the Wilson County Fair Board, a Shriner, and a member of the Gladeville Joppa Masonic Lodge.
He enjoyed fishing and attended Friendship Baptist Church.
He retired from AVCO/Textron.
Mr. Lax is survived by: his children, Susan (Danny) Wilson, Pam (Robert) Cooksey, Ricky Lax; grandchildren, Robert Wilson, Alicia (Robert) Stachura; cousins, Clifford (Libby) Dunn, Loretta Colby, Barbara Mason; numerous other cousins; and devoted caregiver, Debbie Barr.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Lax, and parents, Eunice and R.D. Lax.
Memorial donations can be made in his name to the Shriners Children’s Hospital and/or Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry (located at 1960 SE Tater Peeler Road in Lebanon).
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
