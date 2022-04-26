Following up on a call about an individual’s well-being, Lebanon police officers discovered a man deceased inside a van in the Walmart parking lot over the weekend.
The individual’s name has not been released, but he was identified as a 34-year-old from Wilson County, an individual who still has family in the area.
According to Lebanon Police Department’s public information officer, Lt. P.J. Hardy, at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, the LPD received a call from someone familiar with the individual found inside the van.
“The initial caller said they were worried about (the deceased), because they could not get them to respond,” Hardy said.
When responding officers found the 2001 gold Honda Odyssey in the parking lot, the windows were rolled up, and the engine was not running.
“They had to break the window to get in,” Hardy said. “Once in, they realized it was a deceased person, so they had to call investigators out.”
Hardy indicated that there were no signs of foul play.
“Whatever the issue was, it is not for us to say until the medical examiner returns with a complete picture,” Hardy said.
The investigation thus far has led police to believe the deceased was living out of the van.
“The family was familiar with his whereabouts,” Hardy said. “They had just provided him with something, material, money or whatever, in the last couple of weeks.”
The investigation remains ongoing.
