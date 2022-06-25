The body of a middle-aged woman was found in the front yard of a Cedar Street residence in Lebanon on Thursday, and authorities are still trying to figure out who she is.
Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy indicated in a phone call on Thursday that the individual was discovered by neighbors “face down” in the front yard of a home in the 200 block of Cedar Street. The home sits on the northwest corner of the intersection of Cedar Street and Stallings Court.
Hardy mentioned that the call reporting the body came in shortly after 9 a.m. Neighbors had seen a woman lying motionless on the ground. Initial reports indicated that the female was bruised, but according to Hardy, inspection revealed those marks to be the result of liver mortis, also known as post-mortem lividity. That condition causes blood in the lower portion of the body to pool after a person dies and results in a dark purple discoloration of the skin.
So far, the investigation has not yielded any suspicions of foul play. The body of the deceased was transported to the medical examiner for further review, as is protocol in those situations.
Early reports point to a likely coronary event that caused the individual to die suddenly. The scene suggested that the individual had been sitting on the porch when the coronary event took place and that she subsequently fell forward into the yard.
While an exact timeline of when this happened remains unclear, one neighbor who was outside on Thursday indicated that in the early-morning hours when they walked by the house where the deceased was found, they did not see anyone in the yard.
Until the individual can be properly identified, and a next of kin notified, the police are not releasing any information about her identity. Hardy said that as of Thursday afternoon, the department believes they may have figured out the deceased’s first name, but they are still working on the last.
