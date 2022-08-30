A body was found in Davidson County by the Wilson County line within two miles of Mt. Juliet Elementary School last week. On Monday, the man was positively identified by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Dominique Howard, 37, of Madison, was confirmed as the deceased man found on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. Howard was discovered lying at the bottom of a hill off Brookside Woods Boulevard, a side street off of Tulip Grove Road and just minutes from West Division Street.

