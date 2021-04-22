MT. JULIET — A fourth-inning fielder’s choice by Derrick Crouch gave Mt. Juliet Christian the lead and the pitching of Dylan Boehm kept the Saints ahead in a 4-3 win over Friendship Christian on Tuesday at Mt. Juliet Middle School.
Friendship led 3-0 midway through the third inning as Camden Hayslip hit his 10th home run of the season and drove in two runs. Chase Eakes had the Commanders’ other RBI.
But Mt. Juliet Christian came back with three in the bottom of the third. Justin Matthews doubled and drove in two runs. Derrick Crouch and Kam Curtis had the Saints’ other RBI off Elijah Stockton.
Boehm allowed five hits and three walks while striking out 12 on 117 pitches.
Stockton scattered 10 hits and no walks while striking out three in six innings.
Curtis and Gabe Hildabrand each had two singles for the Saints.
Max Duckwiler tripled and J.J. Pruneau doubled for Friendship. Hayslip had two hits.
Mt. Juliet Christian is scheduled to travel to McGavock today for a 4 p.m. junior-varsity game and 6:30 p.m. varsity contest. Friendship fell to 13-12 and is to host Nashville Christian tomorrow.
Purple Tigers Seay their way to 8-5 win at Macon CountyLAFAYETTE — Kaden Seay set the tone for the Purple Tigers on Tuesday with a three-run homer to launch Watertown to an 8-5 win at Macon County.
Seay’s smash came in the second inning. Kendal Bayse drove in two runs and Mason Murrell one in the third to double Watertown’s lead to 6-0.
Alec Whitlock kept Macon County at bay for 5 1/3 innings until the host Tigers got off the mat with three runs in the sixth. Bayse and Gage Vastola followed out of the bullpen with Vastola getting the final two outs for the save as they survived a two-run rally by the home team in the seventh.
Watertown outhit Macon County 12-9. Whitlock and Carter Brown each banged out two hits for the Purple Tigers while Bayse and Vastola doubled.
Lee homers, holds Hendersonville to one hit in Mt. Juliet winHENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet built a big lead through four innings and Justin Lee held Hendersonville to one hit through five innings of a 7-2 win at Drakes Creek Park on Tuesday night.
The Golden Bears took a 1-0 lead on a second-inning error.
Austin Hunley and Daniel Michael had RBIs during Mt. Juliet’s four-run third inning. Lee hit a two-run homer in the fourth.
Hendersonville scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Lee walked one and struck out four before Logan Baskin came in to complete the one-hitter.
Nine different Bears had base hits.
Hayslip pitches Friendship past MJCACamden Hayslip’s baseball future is as a hitter.
But while he hit the ball hard all four times up Monday night and had three hits, it was his pitching which may have been the most important factor in Friendship Christian’s 11-1 win over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian.
Using a strong changeup, the left-hander, who is bound for Alabama unless Major League Baseball snatches him high enough in this summer’s draft (to be held during All-Star weekend July 11-13), held the Saints to four hits and three walks while striking out seven in the five-inning game.
At the plate, Kolby Gaines went 4-for-4 as he, Hayslip and Noah Tidwell each doubled out of Friendship’s 10 hits. Gaines and Tidwell also drove in two runs apiece.
Friendship put up matching three-spots in the second, third and fourth innings before walking off with two in the fifth for the 10-run rule.
Mt. Juliet Christian scored in the third when Noah Klienmann drove in Gabe Hildabrand.
Gavin Misuraca pitched the first three innings and took the loss, surrendering six runs (three earned) on five hits. Chase Smith worked the final 1 1/3. Their efforts were hindered by five errors behind them.
The teams wrapped up their two-game District 4-IIA series last night on the Saints’ home turf at Mt. Juliet Middle School.
Bradford drives in Lebanon walk-off winner in 12thCopeland Bradford ended a 12-inning marathon Monday night with an RBI double to lift Lebanon to a 2-1 walk-off win over visiting Beech at Brent Foster Field.
It was the Blue Devils’ first run since the first Lebanon scored on a passed ball.
Beech tied the score in the sixth.
Easton Forsyth pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing a hit while striking out four. Carson Boles worked 3 2/3 frames.
Starter John Tomlinson tossed the first six innings, striking out 11. Will Burruss banged out two hits for the Blue Devils.
Watts whiffs 11 LA batters in 3-1 Watertown winWATERTOWN — An RBI single by Lance Fripp broke a sixth-inning tie and Gage Vastola followed with a run-scoring fielder’s choice as Watertown took a 3-1 win over Livingston Academy on Monday night.
That was enough for Brandon Watts to finish off the Wildcats, holding them to four hits and three walks while striking out 11.
Watertown took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on singles by Watts and Carter Brown and a sacrifice fly by Kendal Bayse.
Livingston tied the score in the fifth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.