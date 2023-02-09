Wilson Central High School was evacuated on Monday morning due to a bomb threat that sent the school into lockdown for most of the morning.
Shortly after the school’s morning bell, a bomb threat was received by Wilson Central and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. The school was instructed to go into a lockdown during its first block classes. Further conversation between law enforcement, the school’s administration and district leadership led to all students being moved from the school to the football team’s indoor practice facility.
“Law enforcement made sweeps throughout the entire school, parking lot and the entire property, and could not find anything that could substantiate the type of threats that were being reported to the school by an unknown person,” Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “The whole process from the time the school was notified and the call went into dispatch to the time that students were allowed back in the building was a period of around three and a half hours.”
WCHS Principal Jennifer Ankney said that she knew that she had to stay level-headed as she coordinated with local law enforcement and the Wilson County School District central office.
“I knew as the principal and the leader I needed to stay calm, and so, that’s what I did,” Ankney said. “I delegated different tasks to some of my assistant principals and different staff members and just kept moving forward.”
The evacuation of the students from the school into their football facility went smoothly. Ankney and the school resource officers (SROs) went classroom to classroom to get students out of the building so that officers and K-9 units could come in and search the facility.
“The teachers had firm control of what was going on and led their students out,” Barker said. “It happened in waves, so it wasn’t a mad rush to the door or anything like that. It was very orderly, and (in) talking to teachers who were out at the evacuation site, everyone stayed loose.”
Ankney stayed with her students while K-9 units searched the school for explosives.
“I can’t say enough about how well the kids did,” Ankney said. “They took it serious. They weren’t loud in the hallways. They did what they were asked to do. They were awesome today. They were phenomenal. I knew they were scared. When something like that happens, we’re all scared, but the way they handled themselves, I was just really proud of them.”
During the time that she was at the evacuation site with her students and teachers, Ankney remained hopeful that the situation would be resolved and the threat would prove to be unfounded.
“Because of the threats that were called in, it kind of sounded like a prank, which I know has happened in the past,” Ankney said. “With everything like that, we take it very seriously, so we treat it all like it’s the real thing.”
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the amount of threats received in the last year hasn’t been abnormally high, although they seem to be clustered together instead of spread out over time.
“A lot of times, when we take these calls, we try to get as specific information as we can,” WCSO Public Information Officer Scott Moore said. “In both situations, the caller hung up after making this statement. Any time we get those (calls), we immediately begin an investigation.”
One of the most important things that the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office does in this situation is secure the perimeter.
“When you’re talking about a possible explosive device, the last thing you want is people from the outside coming in,” Moore said. “Our number one goal outside of the perimeter is to safely evacuate the students to a safe location.”
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department called the Lebanon Police Department and Hendersonville Police Department to come assist in the sweep of the school.
“These are big buildings, and it’s a lot of space to cover,” Moore said. “We want to make sure that we do our due diligence in doing a proper search.”
Law enforcement was able to confirm that the school was clear of explosive devices around noon, at which time the students were brought back into the building. While some parents picked up their students, there was no early dismissal due to the incident.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation to identify the caller that made the threats against the school. Moore said that the individual responsible and others involved will be prosecuted.
