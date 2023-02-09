WCHS Bomb Threat

Lebanon’s Wilson Central High School was evacuated on Monday morning due to a bomb threat. However, a sweep of the school by law enforcement found no evidence of an explosive device on the property.

Wilson Central High School was evacuated on Monday morning due to a bomb threat that sent the school into lockdown for most of the morning.

Shortly after the school’s morning bell, a bomb threat was received by Wilson Central and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. The school was instructed to go into a lockdown during its first block classes. Further conversation between law enforcement, the school’s administration and district leadership led to all students being moved from the school to the football team’s indoor practice facility.

