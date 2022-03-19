Bonnie Joy Wilkins, 89, passed away on March 3, 2022.
The celebration of life is scheduled for March 30 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Sammie B’s Restaurant in Lebanon.
Bonnie Joy Wilkins was born on July 9, 1932, in Spokane, Washington.
She married George M. Wilkins on March 16, 1955, in Garner, North Carolina.
Survivors include: her husband, George; two sons, George, Jr., Jim; and three grandkids, Jimmy, Serena, and George III, along with one great-grandchild named Elmer.
She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, and she supported her husband while he serviced 31 years in the military.
She was truly an amazing person and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
