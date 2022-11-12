A Wilson County mother spoke out against sexually-explicit material being in school libraries at Monday evening’s Wilson County School Board meeting.
Amanda Price said that she’s so passionate about the issue because she has a lot of avid readers at home. She caught wind of the issue in 2021 when she saw parents all over the country coming across explicit material in the libraries.
“I didn’t want to think that that was happening here,” Price said. “To my horror, I found that, wow, this is intense, and this is under the radar, and people don’t about this ... and I just felt that parents needed to know.”
Because books don’t have content warnings and ratings like movies or TV shows do and books are so protected, Price said that its been nearly impossible to get anyone to do anything about the situation.
Price has a degree in psychology and knows how damaging that sexually explicit material can be, and said that it can have a lasting impact, especially on minors.
“To have this be a landmine, sitting on a shelf that nobody has any kind of warnings for and they just stumble across it, it could trigger something” Price said.
Since Price started raising awareness about the issue in Wilson County, the district has created a mature reading list for each school level. If a parent like Price contests a book, a committee will decide whether it will go on the mature reader list or back without any restrictions.
One example of books contested for mature content was the “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series by Sarah J. Maas. Price said that she thought she heard that the books would be put on the mature reader list, but when she looked at the mature reader list for the different high schools in the district, only the second book, “A Court of Mist and Fury” is on the mature reader list.
“That tells me that the whole entire rest of the series is still unrestricted,” Price said.
There are five books in the series. According to Price, “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” “A Court of Wings and Ruin,” “A Court of Frost and Starlight,” and “A Court of Silver Flames” are still out there unrestricted.
There’s a rating system, Universal Book Content Rating, that Price has been using. Based on parent reviews, a system was created that goes from 0-5, which is the equivalent of the movie rating system.
“All of the Sarah J. Maas books are given a rating of four, which is basically the equivalent of PG-17,” Price said.
Price said that its been slow process for the mature reading lists to be put through. At the middle-school level, several books were preemptively placed on the mature reading list. At the high-school level, there were 2-3 books preemptively placed on the mature reading list.
“I don’t know why they aren’t kind of doing this more on their own and why they are waiting for me to say something,” Price said. “We’ve got, on my list, over 70 books right now that need to be addressed for age appropriateness, and sexually-explicit content.”
Students would need their parent’s consent to gain access to materials placed on the mature reading list. This is the first school year that consent to the mature reading list has been implemented as a part of student registration.
“Parents have their work cut out for them right now with technological advances and kids’ ability to access things in so many different ways,” Price said. “Like, its a full-time job, trying to monitor them outside of school. You have to think, ‘Oh my gosh, now I have to monitor everything that the school is providing for them. It’s just overwhelming.”
Typically, schools have a system in place where librarians can choose different packages to supplement their collections over time. Recommendations come from trusted sources like the ALA (American Library Association), and there’s no way for them to read every book that’s on the shelves.
“It seems that the sources that they were using to vet or to get recommendations on what to buy have kind of gone askew over the years,” Price said.
The American Library Association’s Bill of Rights has an interpretation for minors that states that all library resources available to other users cannot be denied to minors; minors have equitable access to all library resources; and any attempt to restrict access to those materials based on age is a violation of the library bill of rights.
“They are basically rejecting the whole idea of age-appropriate material,” Price said. “When you apply that in the book vetting process for our schools, its gonna present an issue.”
Price said that Wilson County Schools and the librarians did not create this problem.
“We do have a policy that parents can utilize to challenge books,” Wilson County School Board member Jamie Farough said. “We have a committee to review those books, and we have a mature reader list that parents can choose to put their children on if they don’t want their children to read those books. Parents can also contact their school’s librarian to discuss any further restrictions.”
