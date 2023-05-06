My going-to-bed routine has evolved over the years.
In my teens, it took 90 seconds to get ready for bed, however long it took to brush my teeth and occasionally wash my face. There were no fancy face cleansers. Zest bar soap worked perfectly. It was efficient. The following morning, I’d wake up, wipe the sleep grease off my face and go on about the day. Except for adding a dollar store face wash and Seabreze to the routine, not much changed in my 20s.
Acne wasn’t a huge problem for me. So, you can imagine my surprise when at 30 years of age, I started breaking out like a 13-year-old eating her body weight in chocolate daily. None of my old tricks worked. Keep in mind that my old tricks were used on skin that rarely experienced a pimpus-interuptus.
My 30s were different. I started following a skin-care regimen that included seven separate steps and a battery-powered cleansing brush. The first few weeks of this new routine, I thought I’d made a colossal mistake. Pimples continued to pop up, and I was shedding skin like a lizard.
I asked the aesthetician what I was doing wrong. My skin looked worse than when I started. She confidently responded, “That’s what happens. All the bad stuff is coming to the surface. Once all that’s out, your skin will look brand new.”
I didn’t like her explanation. I didn’t want the bad stuff to come to the surface. Like embarrassing childhood memories, I wanted the bad stuff spouting on my chin line to stay buried. I stuck it out, and eventually, the breakouts subsided. I reduced my nightly routine to three steps. There was no more shedding. Even though it was recommended I keep using the magic potion that was both the savior and albatross to my skin, I couldn’t do it. I grew tired of leaving a dead skin trail wherever I went.
My skin started doing this crazy thing in my 40s … aging … rapidly. It wasn’t just my skin. My hair joined the party too. I had to start paying for the bad choices made in college, i.e., tanning beds, no sunscreen, lack of water and sleep, etc. My neck started resembling something found on a turkey. Dwindling elasticity on my jaw created jowls, and my hair is brittle and frizzy. One could say I have a fun on the farm face with a scarecrow head of hair.
I’ve tried all the things … the Botox, the filler, the filler and Botox, the gentle cleanser, the cream that dissolves age spots, the cream that promotes cellular turnover, the vitamin that is supposed to bring my hair back to life. Of course, all of this takes time.
Even without Botox and filler, the products used to repair past damage and prevent future damage costs a king’s ransom. That doesn’t mean you can stop if they do as the label promises. These products aren’t like antibiotics … nope.
You must continue to use the skincare, take the vitamins, and follow the steps … for how long? I have no idea. I’m assuming forever. To that end, I’ve taken to TikTok to find alternative options that are both affordable and show results.
Age 50 is right around the corner, and I’m exhausted. There’s a decision to be made. Do I continue on this hamster wheel of trying to beat the signs of aging with every cream, potion, chemical peel, or laser treatment recommended, OR do I say enough and do as our foremothers did and age gracefully?
I’ll decide right after I try this new thing called skin cycling. If that doesn’t work, I’m back to Zest bar soap.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
