BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Mid-South Conference Commissioner Eric Ward announced Thursday that the Louisville Collegiate Bowling Classic will be renamed the Lynne Jordan Memorial Classic.
The one-day event now bears the name of the former Cumberland University men and women’s bowling coach who died in December.
“Coach Jordan was a consummate professional,” Ward said. “The bowling community is a tight-knit group and we have lost a dear friend. We honor Coach Jordan and the lives he touched with the naming of the Lynne Jordan Memorial Classic.”
Jordan, who previously coached at Lebanon High School, was set for his fifth season at Cumberland this year.
“Lynne was a great Christian man who loved his family and bowling teams,” Cumberland athletics director Ron Pavan said. “He always had a great story or joke that would brighten your day and would make you laugh.”
The Lynne Jordan Memorial Classic is scheduled for today at the Kingpin Lanes Bowling Center.
