Mt. Juliet 28, Spring Hill 0
Spring Hill | 0 | 0 | 0 |0-0
Mt. Juliet | 18 | 0 | 7 | 3-28
First quarter
Mt. Juliet-Connor Kowalski 37 FG, 9:45.
Mt. Juliet-Conlin Baggott 2 run (Montrell Bandy pass from Stephen Swoner), 8:04.
Mt. Juliet-Swoner 1 run (Kowalski kick), 2:50.
Third quarter
Mt. Juliet- Jamari Sowell 3 run (Kowalski kick), :33.
Fourth quarter
Mt. Juliet-Kowalski 21 FG, 8:16.
Game called with 6:46 to play due injury.
Team statistics
| SH | MJ
First downs | 7 | 15
-Rushing | 4 | 8
-Passing | 1 | 5
-Penalty | 2 | 2
Rushes-yards | 22-74 | 41-196
Passing yards | 44 | 93
-Comp.-Att.-Int. | 8-22-1 | 7-17-0
Penalties-yards | 8-52 | 5-35
Punts-avg.| 5-31.6 | 3-27.7
Individual statistics
RUSHING-Spring Hill: Landen Secrest 11-63, Luka Boylan 3-(-14), Dante Prowell 2-12, Kaiden Martin 1-3, Mac Richie 3-17, Chance Harmon 2-(-7). Mt. Juliet: Stephen Swoner 5-25, Camron Malone 9-55, Jamari Sowell 3-12, Conlin Baggott 19-86, Brice Messenter 2-12, Joshua Jackson 3-6.
PASSING-Spring Hill: Luka Boylan 8-22-1-44. Mt. Juliet: Stephen Swoner 7-17-0-93.
RECEIVING-Spring Hill: Dante Poowell 2-4, Remone Kelley 1-6, Landen Secrest 3-9, Luis Alderete 1-24, Jaylan Rucker 1-2. Mt. Juliet: Amarion Workings 2-13, Jamari Sowell 2-13, Ethan Brown 2-26, Osize Daniyan 1-41.
MISSED FIELD GOAL-Spring Hill: Brett Hughes 37 (wide right).
Wilson Central 25, Gallatin 21
Wilson Central | 6 | 0 | 12 | 7-25
Gallatin | 7 | 7 | 7 | 0-21
First quarter
Gallatin-Traeveon Gentry 5 run (Ashton Kelley kick), 7:53.
Wilson Central-Tristan Lewis 1 run (kick failed), 4:09.
Second quarter
Gallatin-Montez Banks 4 run (Kelley kick), 7:23.
Third quarter
Wilson Central-Zavier Ali 54 run (run failed), 8:58.
Wilson Central-C.J. Hatchett 1 run (Ezra Widelock pass from Lewis), 4:59.
Gallatin-Daniel Phillips 26 pass from Mason Stanley (Kelley kick), 1:23.
Fourth quarter
Wilson Central-Ali 1 run (Alex Atwell kick), 5:16.
Team statistics
| WC | Gal
First downs | 26 | 14
Rushes-yards | 50-353 | 41-192
Passing yards | 100 | 81
-Comp.-Att. | 9-15 | 5-11
Punts-avg. | 3-33.0 | 2-46.0
Penalties-yards | 14-110 | 9-65
Fumbles-lost | 0-0 | 1-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING-Wilson Central: Ali 25-229, Hatchett 25-95, Lewis 6-22, Widelock 2-11, Neuble 1-1. Gallatin: Banks 16-111, Stanley 10-55, Gentry 13-23, Halcomb 1-2, Elis 1-1.
PASSING-Wilson Central: Lewis 9-14-100. Gallatin: Stanley 5-10-81.
RECEIVING-Wilson Central: Gizaw 2-63, Widelock 5-27, Ali 1-11. Gallatin: Phillips 4-70, Hambright 1-11.
Friendship Christian 27, King’s Academy 21
King’s Academy | 7 | 7 | 0 | 7-21
Friendship Christian | 0 | 14 | 10 | 3-27
First quarter
King’s Academy-Jachim Williams 25 pass from Garrett Weekly (Joshua Campanali kick), 7:16.
Second quarter
Friendship Christian-Drew Porter 16 pass from Kolby Gaines (Neill Kane kick) 11:53.
Friendship Christian-Bobby Owen 32 interception return (Kane kick), 6:17.
King’s Academy-Clytavious Barnes 47 pass from Zak Acuff (Capanali kick), 2:07.
Third quarter
Friendship Christian-Kane 30 FG, 6:14.
Friendship Christian-Porter 48 run (Kane kick), 1:08.
Fourth quarter
Friendship Christian-Kane 38 FG, 7:52.
King’s Academy-Williams 67 pass from Acuff (Campanali kick), 3:38.
Team statistics
| King’s | FCS
Rushes-yards | 24-75 | 31-101
Passing yards | 243 | 51
-Comp.-Att.-Int. | 20-30-2 | 3-4-1
Fumbles-lost | 3-2 | 2-1
First downs | 7 | 4
Penalties-yards | 2-25 | 9-85
Individual statistics
RUSHING-King’s Academy: Nakelin McAfee 12-50, Jachim Williams 2-0, Zak Acuff 8-18, Garrett Weekly 1-0, Cytavious Barnes 1-7. Friendship Christian: Kolby Gaines 3-1, Morgan McGregor 6-(-2), Drew Porter 13-80, Don Dunning 9-22.
PASSING-King’s Academy: Zak Acuff 18-27-2-209, Garrett Weekly 2-3-0-34. Friendship Christian: Kolby Gaines 3-4-1-51.
RECEIVING-King’s Academy: Jachim Williams 6-129, Cytavious Barnes 10-11, Nakelin McAfee 4-14. Friendship Christian: Morgan McGregor 1-12, Drew Porter 1-16, Caleb Bridges 1-23.
Lebanon 49, Fairview 35
Fairview | 7 | 7 | 7 | 14-35
Lebanon | 7 | 6 | 14 | 22-49
First quarter
Fairview-Logan Nardozzi 1t run (Matt Stevens kick), 9:19.
Lebanon-Kemontez Logue 48 pass from Jalen Abston (Juan Jimenez kick), 6:39.
Second quarter
Lebanon-Dequantay Shannon 4 run (kick blocked), 3:56.
Fairview-Brody Cox 33 pass from Riley Bennett (Stevens kick), 2:09.
Third quarter
Lebanon-Shannon 15 run (Kyle Scott pass from Abston), 10:17.
Lebanon-Shannon 60 run (kick failed), 6:32.
Fairview-Cox 1 run (Stevens kick), :11.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon-Shannon 62 run (Shannon pass from Abston), 11:46.
Lebanon-Abston 5 run (Cameron Nixon kick), 9:55.
Fairview-Cox 5 run (Stevens kick), 7:23.
Lebanon-Anthony Crowell 19 pass from Logue (Nixon kick), 5:19.
Fairview-Kendrick Curtis 55 fumble return (Stevens kick), 1:43.
Team statistics
| Fair | Leb
First downs | 18 | 21
-Rushing | 9 | 9
-Passing | 6 | 9
-Penalty | 3 | 3
Rushes-yards | 31-110 | 30-256
Passing yards | 127 | 222
-Comp.-Att.-Int. | 12-28-0 | 16-22-0
Penalties-yards | 10-59 | 15-143
Punts-avg. | 3-34.3 | 2-13.0
Lost fumbles | 1 | 1
Individual statistics
RUSHING-Fairview: Logan Nardozzi 14-43, Riley Bennett 7-28, Brody Cox 7-21, Dillon Sullivan 3-18. Lebanon: Jalen Abston 6-28, Eli Clemons 2-1, Dequantay Shannon 17-226, Josh Bass 3-17, K.K. West 3-15.
PASSING-Fairview: Riley Bennett 12-28-0-127. Lebanon: Jalen Abston 15-21-0-208, Eli Clemmons 1-1-0-14.
RECEIVING-Fairview: Logan Nardozzi 1-3, Bryce Fannin 2-20, Cason Edmondson 3-29, Brody Cox 3-54, Morgan Jean 1-7, Kennedy Pendergrass 1-9. Lebanon: Kemontez Logue 5-86, Will Seats 1-9, Dequantay Shannon 4-53, Kyle Scott 1-12, Anthony Crowell 5-62.
Watertown 41 White House 0
Wat | 14 | 7 | 7 | 13 — 41
WH | 0 | 0| 0 | 0 — 0
First Quarter
Wat-Hayden Dicken 35 interception return (Trey Pack kick), 11:07.
Wat — Jordan Cason 2 run (Pack kick) 4:31.
Second Quarter
Wat — Brayden Cousino 32 run (Pack kick) 10:16.
Third Quarter Wat — Jordan Carter 16 run (Pack kick) 9:31
Fourth quarter
Wat — Brandon Watts 89 pass to Quanterrius Hughes-Malone (Pack kick) 8:50. Wat — Kwame Seay 6 run (kick failed) :37
Team Statistics
| Wat | WH
First Downs | 12 | 5
Rushes-yards | 35-219 | 29-57
Passing yards | 179 | 91
-Comp.-Att.-Int. | 9-10-0 | 4-10-2
Punts-avg.| 1-30.0 | 4-34.0
Penalties-Yards | 4-40 | 4-27
Time of Possession | 24:14 | 23:46
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Watertown — Cason 12-77, Cousino 7-46, Carter 5-32, Dicken 4-31, Hughes-Malone 3-23, Watts 2-5, Seay 2-5. White House — Blackburn 20-56, Black 7-2, McAfee 1-1, Hill 2-(-2).
PASSING — Watertown — Cousino 8-9-0-90, Watts 1-1-0-89. White House — Blackburn 2-5-0-51, Frary 1-2-0-31, Hill 1-3-2-9.
RECEIVING — Watertown — Hughes-Malone 4-114, Finch 2-22, Jaynes 2-13, Cason 1-30. White House — Beeson 1-31, McAfee 2-51, Blackburn 1-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.