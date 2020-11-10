Riverdale 40, Wilson Central 0Wilson Central 0 0 0 0—0
Riverdale 7 13 20 0—40
First quarter
RHS-Lloyd 54 run (Zarate kick), 6:34.
Second quarter
RHS-6 Lloyd 7 run (kick blocked), 8:01.
RHS- Connard 6 run (Zarate kick), 0:46.
Third quarter
RHS-Donaldson 16 pass from Holcomb (Zarate kick), 9:26.
RHS-Connard 11 run (kick failed), 4:05.
RHS-Brannon 24 pass from Holcomb (Zarate kick), 0:39.
Team statistics
WC RHS
First downs 6 22
Rushes-yards 29-65 30-128
Passing yards 26 215
Return yards 108 -15
Comp.-Att. 5-12 16-19
Punts-yards 5-167 1-41
Penalties-yards 4-65 5-45
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Central: Ali 10-23, Hapner 2-21, Hatchett 8-20 Irby 5-19, Widelock 1-(-7), Lewis 3-(-11).
Riverdale: Lloyd 9-79, Connard 11-37, Johnson 2-12, Woodruff 4-9, Hewitt 1-7, Horsley 2-0, Holcomb 1(-16).
PASSING—Wilson Central, Lewis 5-12—26.
Riverdale: Holcomb 15-17—209, McKinley 1-2—6.
RECEIVING—Wilson Central: Widelock 2-23, Ali 2-4, Neuble 1-(-1).
Watertown 63, Tellico Plains 14Tellico Plains 0 14 0 0—14
Watertown 28 21 0 14—63
First quarter
Watertown—Jordan Cason 13 run (Liam O’Conner kick), 9:48.
Watertown—Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 23 pass from Brayden Cousino (O’Conner kick), 3:23.
Watertown—Hughes-Malone 17 pass from Cousino (O’Conner kick), 2:02.
Watertown—Cason 27 run (O’Conner kick), 1:20.
Second quarter
Watertown—Cason 33 run (O’Conner kick), 11:24.
Tellico Plains—Marshall Dukes 63 run (Jeremiah Bivens kick), 10:18.
Watertown—Hughes-Malone 4 pass from Cousino (O’Conner kick), 8:35.
Tellico Plains—Logan Cox 17 run (Bivens kick), 2:05.
Watertown—Hughes-Malone 14 pass from Cousino (O’Conner kick), 0:00.
Fourth quarter
Watertown—Hughes-Malone 1 pass from Cousino (O’Conner kick), 6:52.
Watertown—Kwame Seay 17 run (O’Conner kick), 1:02.
Team statistics
TP Wat
First downs 8 19
—Rushing 5 10
—Passing 1 8
—Penalty 2 1
Rushes-yards 25-143 26-282
Passing yards 17 189
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-13-2 14-19-0
Punts-avg. 3-28.3 1-41.0
Penalties-yards 1-15 8-77.
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Tellico Plains: Reid Shaw 11-28, Logan Cox 5-19, Kaleb Moore 3-11. Marshall Dukes 2-69, Mikiah Jenkins 3-8, Anthony Aquilera 1-8. Watertown: Jordan Cason 8-110, Brayden Cousino 4-57, Jordan Carter 6-56, Hayden Dicken 1-2, Kwame Seay 7-57.
PASSING—Tellico Plains: Reid Shaw 3-13-2—17. Watertown: Brayden Cousino 14-19-0—189.
RECEIVING—Tellico Plains: Marshall Dukes 1-2, Gaige Fairbanks 2-15. Watertown: Brandon Watts 5-47, Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 5-59, Isaac Finch 3-69, Brady Watts 1-14.
Mt. Juliet 17 Warren County 13WC 0 0 7 6 — 13
MJ 3 0 7 7 — 17
First quarter
MJ — Connor Kowalski 23 FG, 2:36.
Third quarter
MJ — Osize Daniyan 4 pass from Stephen Swoner (Kowalski kick), 4:59.
WC — CJ Taylor 13 run (Stephen Curtis kick), 1:32.
Fourth quarter
WC — Taylor 74 run (kick failed), 4:23.
MJ — Amarion Workings 1 run (Kowalski kick), :17
Team statistics
WC MJ
First downs 8 14
Rushes-yards 34-399 47-170
Passing yards 0 78
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-4-1 8-11-0
Punts-yards 0-00.0 3.27.3
Penalties-yards 7-47 6-50
Time of possession :16:09 :31:51
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Warren County: Taylor 15-204, Ryland Holder 11-161, Kason Holder 5-26, Grayson 2-7, Elrod 1-1. Mt. Juliet: Sowell 17-78, Malone 6-32, Workings 7-28, Baggott 9-14, Daniyan 4-13, Swoner 4-8.
PASSING — Warren County:Taylor 0-3-1-0, Lewis 0-1-0-0. Mt. Juliet: Swoner 7-10-0-63, Bowers 1-1-0-15.
RECEIVING — Mt. Juliet: Brown 1-33, Daniyan 2-20, Crips 1-15, Workings 1-7, Baggott 1-6, Kowalski 1-2, Sowell 1-(-5).
