Mt. Juliet 45, Lebanon 24
Lebanon | 10 | 7 | 7 | 0—24 Mt. Juliet | 21 | 7 | 3 | 14—45
First quarterLebanon—Sean Redmond 26 FG.
Mt. Juliet—Jamari Sowell 30 pass from Stephen Swoner (Connor Kowalski kick), 6:39.
Lebanon—Kemontez Logue 73 pass from Jalen Abston (Redmond kick), 8:19.
Mt. Juliet—Sowell 5 run (Kowalski kick), 6:17.
Mt. Juliet—Camron Malone 15 run (Kowalski kick), :48.
Second quarterMt. Juliet—Tanner Cocke 34 blocked punt return (Kowalski kick).
Lebanon—Dequantay Shannon 2 run (Redmond kick).
Third quarter
Mt. Juliet—Kowalski 30 FG.
Lebanon—Shannon 4 run (Redmond kick).
Fourth quarterMt. Juliet—Swoner 4 run (Kowalski kick).
Mt. Juliet—Conlin Baggott 5 run (Kowalski kick).
Team statistics | Leb | MtJFirst downs | 6 | 24
—Rush | 2 | 16
—Pass | 4 | 6
—Penalty | 0 | 2
Rushes-yards | 26-(-11) | 51-252
Passing yards | 180 | 164
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 8-14-0 | 7-14-3
Penalties-yards | 8-55 | 4-35
Punts-avg. | 5-25.4 | 1-15.0
Fumbles lost | 0 | 0
Individual statisticsRUSHING—Lebanon: Dequantay Shannon 14-22, Eli Clemmons 6-(-14), Jalen Abston 6-(-19). Mt. Juliet: Jamari Sowell 3-31, Camron Malone 12-47, Stephen Swoner 6-5, Conlin Baggott 30-169.
PASSING—Lebanon: Jalen Abston 7-13-0—176, Eli Clemmons 1-1-0—4. Mt. Juliet: Stephen Swoner 7-14-3—164.
RECEIVING—Lebanon: Kemontez Logue 2-120, Dequantay Shannon 2-8, Will Seats 1-28, Devin Greene 2-20, Jared Hall 1-4. Mt. Juliet: Jamari Sowell 3-76, Ethan Brown 1-52, Amarion Workings 2-25, Matt Delfendahl 1-11.
Macon County 39, Mt. Juliet Christian 12Mt. Juliet Christian | 0|0|0|12 — 12
Macon County | 6|13|13|7 — 39
MC — Cameron Houston 32 pass from Braydee Brooks. Kick failed. MC — Ethan Jenkins 24 run. Houston kick. MC — Jenkins 4 run. Kick failed. MC — Logan Whittemore 1 run. Kick failed. MC — Houston 22 pass from Brooks. Noah Hale kick. MJC — JaMarion Thomas 89 fumble return. Kick blocked. MC — Nate Green 42 run. Hale kick. MJC — Tyler Barnes 91 kickoff return. Pass failed.
|MJCA|MCFirst downs|9|14
Rushes-yards|11-(-46)|36-271
Comp-Att-Ints|17-29-2|5-6-0
Passing yards|163|99
Fumbles-lost|2-1|3-1
Punts-Avg.|1-29|1-30
Penalties-yards|2-10|9-85
RUSHINGMt. Juliet Christian — Rowan Cordell 1-2, Brendan Dunn 1-(-2), Tyler Barnes 1-(-5), Christian Link 8-(-41).
Macon County — Nate Green 7-70, Ethan Jenkins 8-65, Hunter Herron 4-52, Brody Clariday 2-20, Dylan Chupp 2-14, Braydee Brooks 2-13, Landon Colter 2-11, Logan Whittemore 3-11, Dalton Dallas 2-10, Austin Robinson 2-4, Bradon Warren 1-1, Wyatt Poston 1-0.
PASSINGMt. Juliet Christian — Christian Link 16-28-2-150, Brendan Dunn 1-1-0-13.
Macon County — Braydee Brooks 5-6-0-99.
RECEIVINGMt. Juliet Christian — Kam Curtis 5-60, Montrell Walker 5-37, JaMarion Thomas 3-33, Rowan Cordell 3-29, Tyler Barnes 1-4.
Macon County — Cameron Houston 3-74, Landon Whittemore 2-25.
Gallatin 42 Green Hill 3Gall | 21 | 14 | 7 | 0—42
GH | 0 | 3 | 0 | 0—3
First QuarterGall — Stanley 1 run (Kelley kick) 8:17.
Gall — Sullivan 52 punt return (Kelley kick) 6:09.
Gall — Halcomb 10 run (Kelley kick) 1:06.
Second QuarterGall — Banks 24 run (Kelley kick) 9:45.
Gall — Stanley 3 run (Kelley kick) 2:40.
GH — Berkon 31 FG 1:00.
Third QuarterGall — Phillips 23 pass from Stanley (Kelley kick) 8:08.
Team Statistics Gall | GHFirst Downs | 16 | 7
Rushes-yards | 32-207 | 18-23
Passing yards | 148 | 136
Comp.-Att.-Int. | 10-20-0 | 8-16-0
Punts-yards | 1-33.0 | 5-25.8
Penalties-Yards | 8-99 | 6-84
Time of Poss. | 27:38 | 20:22
Individual StatisticsRUSHING — Gallatin: Banks 8-79, Halcomb 5-45, Stanley 8-38, Carter 2-19, Cook 1-21, Ellis 2-8, Hambright 1-7, Brentise 1-2, Boyd 1-(-1), Moss 1-(-2), Garrett 1-(-3), Owens 1-(-6). Green Hill: Carver 1-19, Nordstrom 7-11, Morvac 6-1, Sowell 4(-8).
PASSING — Gallatin: Stanley 10-20-0-148. Green Hill: Nordstrom 8-16-0-136.
RECEIVING — Gallatin: Phillips 6-79, Grimmett 2-35, Sullivan 2-34. Green Hill: Carver 4-66, Jones 2-43, Polk 2-27.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Gallatin:Kelley 35, blocked.
Watertown 9, Trousdale County 7W | 2 | 0 | 7 | 0-9
TC | 7 | 0 | 0 | 0-7
First QuarterW-Safety, ball snapped out of end zone, 8:10.
TC-Claiborne 85 run (Chasse kick), :15.
Third QuarterW-Carter 3 run (Pack kick), 4:45.
Team statistics | W | TCFirst downs | 15 | 9
Rushes-yds | 34-107 | 41-220
C-A-I | 17-27-0 | 0-2-1
Pass yds | 153 | 0
Total yds | 260 | 220
Fumbles-lost | 1-0 | 5-2
Penalties-yds | 4-30 | 6-30
Individual statisticsRUSHING-W: Carter 10-69, Cason 9-31, Dickens 3-17, Watts 2-2, Cousino 10-(minus-12). TC: Claiborne 6-102, Pickett 11-46, Rankins 12-31, Hicks 4-21, Ka.Burnley 3-12, Linarez 5-8.
PASSING-W: Cousino 17-27-0-153. TC: Rankins 0-1-0-0, Hicks 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING-W: Hughes-Malone 8-86, Cason 6-63, Dickens 1-4, Carter 1-0, Watts 1-0.
Wilson Central 27, Rossview 7RV | 7 | 0 | 0 | 0—7
WC | 7 | 7 | 0 | 13—27
First QuarterWC- Lewis 64 pass to Widelock (Atwell kick), 9:50
RV- Diemel 27 pass to Kilpatrick (Welch kick), 3:45
Second QuarterWC- Ali 1 rush (Atwell kick), 7:24
Third QuarterWC- Hobbs 13 rush (Atwell kick), 6:00
Fourth QuarterWC- Lewis 39 pass to Widelock (Atwell kick), 10:06
WC- Ali 15 rush (kick failed), 5:11
Team Statistics | WC | RVFirst Downs | 21 | 13
Rushes-yards | 52-202 | 28-63
Passing yards | 133 | 96
Return yards | 25 | 24
Comp.-Att. | 6-7 | 7-16
Punts-yards | 3-50 | 2-68
Penalties-Yards | 8-80 | 7-55
Fumbles-lost | 2-1 |1-1
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Central: Ali 25-104, Lewis 12-52, Schults 9-39, Hobbs 3-6, Payne 3-1. Rossview: Phillips 15-71, Kilpatrick 1-11, Cheney 2-11, Bolster 1-4, Diemel 9-(-34)
PASSING—Wilson Central: Lewis 6-7-133. Rossview: Diemel 7-16-96
RECEIVING—Wilson Central: Widelock 4-128, Gizaw 2-5. Rossview: Kilpatrick 4-51, Bolster 1-28, Phillips 1-12, Harding 1-5
