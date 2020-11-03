Rossview 21, Lebanon 14Rossview 0 14 7 0—21

Lebanon 7 7 0 0—14

First quarter

Lebanon—Dequantay Shannon 2 run (Sean Redmon kick), 10:19.

Second quarter

Rossview—Diivonte Phillips 4 run (kick failed), 10:19.

Lebanon—Will Seats 27 pass from Devin Greene (Redmon kick), 6:12.

Rossview—Aaron Bolster 30 interception return (Bolster run), 3:02.

Third quarter

Rossview—Phillips 10 run (Andrew Welch kick), 8:18.

Team statistics

Ross Leb

First downs 11 9

—Rushing 10 4

—Passing 1 3

—Penalty 0 2

Rushes-yards 43-173 37-88

Passing yards 32 94

Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-9-0 6-9-1

Punts-avg. 5-30.2 4-36.0

Penalties-yards 7-58 6-45

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Rossview: Diivonte Phillips 15-65, Brandon Rushing 11-67, Garrett Diemel 9-(-9), Parker Kirkpatrick 2-22, Jaden Thompson 1-0, Bryson Burns 1-4, Mark-Anthony Prescott 1-(-1), Richard McNeil II 1-1, Aaron Bolster 2-24. Lebanon: Devin Greene 1-2, Kemontez Logue 1-1, Jaylen Abstonm 8-(-13), Eli Clemmons 7-30, Dequantay Shannon 20-68.

PASSING—Rossview: Garrett Diemel 4-9-0—32. Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 5-8-1—67, Devin Greene 1-1-0—27.

RECEIVING—Rossview: Divon Brownlee 3-13, Parker Kirkpatrick 1-19. Lebanon: Will Seats 4-87, Devin Greene 1-2, Dequantay Shannon 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Lebanon: Sean Redmon 22 (blocked).

Friendship Christian 35, Stone Memorial 8S Memorial 0 8 0 0—8

Friendship 21 7 0 7—35

First quarter

Friendship Christian—Don Dunning 2 run (Neill Kane kick), 7:00.

Friendship Christian—Dunning 7 run (Kane kick), 3:44.

Friendship Christian—Drew Porter 25 pass from Kolby Gaines (Kane kick), 3:09.

Second quarter

Friendship Christian—Dunning 1 run (Kane kick), 10:49.

Stone Memorial—Quincy Hunter 5 pass from Bryant Carter (Carter run), :20.

Fourth quarter

Friendship Christian—Dunning 10 run (Kane kick), 1:11.

Team statistics

SM FC

First downs 11 15

Rushes-yards 29-75 45-146

Passing yards 81 131

Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-24-1 6-14-0

Penalties-yards 5-53 7-67

Fumbles-lost 5-3 0-0

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Stone Memorial: Bryant Carter 15-57, Houston Woody 8-18, Nick Coble 2-7, Hunter Heavilon 1-(-13), Braden Looper 1-1, Gage Walker 1-2, Isiah McCalop 1-3. Friendship Christian: Don Dunning 26-105, Morgan McGregor 6-37, Kolby Gaines 4-(-24), Drew Porter 7-16, Brock Montgomery 1-3, Delanie Majors 1-9.

PASSING—Stone Memorial: Bryant Carter 8-24-1—81. Friendship Christian: Kolby Gaines 6-14-0—131.

RECEIVING—Stone Memorial: Houston Woody 1-5, Quincy Hunter 5-62, Hunter Heavilon 1-6, Jeramy Faalufua 1-8. Friendship Christian: Drew Porter 4-77, Delanie Majors 2-54.

Notre Dame 38, Green Hill 0Green Hill 0 0 0 0—0

Notre Dame 7 25 6 0—38

First quarter

Notre Dame—Jalen Hagood 34 pass from Bennett Brinson (Sam Patton kick), 8:15.

Second quarter

Notre Dame—Charlie Menham 20 fumble return (George Fillauer pass from Brinson), 10:52.

Notre Dame—Patton 35 FG, 6:47.

Notre Dame—Hagood 34 run (kick failed), 1:28.

Notre Dame—Khalil Spence 11 pass from Brinson (Gabe Irvin run), :32.

Third quarter

Notre Dame—Fillauer 74 run (kick blocked), 8:42.

Team statistics

GH ND

Rushing yards 55 210

Passing yards 115 134

Turnovers 4 0

Individual statisticsRUSHING—Green Hill: Camaron Sowell 5-19, Clayton Nordstrom 7-(-5), Kaleb Carver 5-46, Niko Duffie 7-42, Cameron Morvec 3-17, Anthony Shannon 1-0. Notre Dame: Alex Osborne 4-19, George Fillauer 4-88, Bennett Brinson 4-18, Khalil Spence 76-26, Jalen Hagood 1-34, Justin Baker 4-21, Kenny Hammond 1-4.

PASSING—Green Hill: Clayton Nordstrom 10-16-1—55. Notre Dame: Bennett Brinson 13-23-0—134.

RECEIVING—Green Hill: Kaleb Carver 3-28, Marzeion Jones 2-11, Braiden Staten 3-11, Fredwon Dixon 1-1, Lane Alexander 1-4. Notre Dame: Charlie Menham 4-38, Jalen Hagood 2-39, George Fillauer 3-32, Bryson Smith 1-5, Khalil Spence 1-11, Devon Harolson 1-9, Justin Baker 1-(-4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Green Hill: Sam Crickmar 43.

Wilson Central 35, Station Camp 0SCamp 0 0 0 0—0

WilsonC 14 7 7 7—35

First quarter

Wilson Central—CJ Hatchett 1 run (Esteban Hurtado kick), 8:45.

Wilson Central—Zavier Ali 5 run (Hurtado kick), :36.

Second quarter

Wilson Central—Ali 40 run (Hurtado kick), 8:44.

Third quarter

Wilson Central—Ezra Widelock 41 pass from Tristan Lewis (Hurtado kick), 3:33.

Fourth quarter

Wilson Central—Widelock 48 pass from Lewis (Hurtado kick), 10:45.

Team statistics

SC WC

First downs 8 21

—Rushing 6 17

—Passing 1 3

—Penalty 1 1

Rushes-yards 37-77 39-298

Passing yards 10 101

Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-10-1 6-10-0

Penalties-yards 5-35 4-45

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Punts-avg. 4-24.6 1-32.0

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Station Camp: Robert Bogus 12-24, Zane Cook 12-21, Ray Davis 2-18, Blake Lancaster 11-14. Wilson Central: Zavier Ali 11-169, CJ Hatchett 10-67, Weslee Nolan 7-22, Keion Irby 4-16, Tristan Lewis 2-9, Seaton Hapner 1-8, Kerolos Shenouda 1-7, Terrence Harris 1-4, Trevon Minton 12, Cordell Cagle 1-(-7).

PASSING—Station Camp: Blake Lancaster 1-10-1—10. Wilson Central: Tristan Lewis 6-10-0—101.

RECEIVING—Station Camp: Brandon Griffin 1-10. Wilson Central: Ezra Widelock 2-89, Abe Gizaw 1-10, Robbie Spickard 2-2, Zaiver Ali 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wilson Central: Esteban Hurtado.

Watertown 42, East Robertson 7Wat 21 21 0 0—42

ER 0 0 0 7—7

First quarter

Wat — Brady Watts 30 pass from Brayden Cousino 30 (Liam O’Connor kick).

Wat — Garrett Dicken 19 fumble return (O’Connor kick).

Wat — Issac Finch 22 pass from Cousino (O’Connor kick).

Second quarter

Wat — Jordan Cason 18 run (kick failed).

Wat — Jordan Carter 9 run (Cousino run).

Wat — Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 39 pass from Cousino (O’Connor kick)

Fourth quarter

ER — Peyton Dudley 4 run (Joel Sandoval kick).

Team statistics

Wat ER

First downs 12 8

Rushes-yards 31-248 33-168

Passing yards 127 -4

Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-10-0 1-4-0Â

Punts-yards 2-34.0 3-38.0

Penalties-yards 6-56 3-25

Individual statistics

RUSHING — Watertown: Cason 11-121, Carter 4-52, Cousino 5-34, Seay 8-41, Watts 1-11, Cooper 1-(-2), Ayden James 1-(-9). East Robertson: Dudley 9-85, Prince 11-83, Jarett 9-16, Craig 2-(-2), Stroud 2-(-14).

PASSING — Watertown: Cousino 7-9-0-122, Hale 1-1-0-5. East Robertson: Carson Craig 1-4-0-(-4).

RECEIVING — Watertown: Hughes Malone 3-58, Watts 2-35, Finch 1-22, Cason 1-7 Cooper 1-5. East Robertson: Zech Prince 1-(-4).

