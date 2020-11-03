Rossview 21, Lebanon 14Rossview 0 14 7 0—21
Lebanon 7 7 0 0—14
First quarter
Lebanon—Dequantay Shannon 2 run (Sean Redmon kick), 10:19.
Second quarter
Rossview—Diivonte Phillips 4 run (kick failed), 10:19.
Lebanon—Will Seats 27 pass from Devin Greene (Redmon kick), 6:12.
Rossview—Aaron Bolster 30 interception return (Bolster run), 3:02.
Third quarter
Rossview—Phillips 10 run (Andrew Welch kick), 8:18.
Team statistics
Ross Leb
First downs 11 9
—Rushing 10 4
—Passing 1 3
—Penalty 0 2
Rushes-yards 43-173 37-88
Passing yards 32 94
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-9-0 6-9-1
Punts-avg. 5-30.2 4-36.0
Penalties-yards 7-58 6-45
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Rossview: Diivonte Phillips 15-65, Brandon Rushing 11-67, Garrett Diemel 9-(-9), Parker Kirkpatrick 2-22, Jaden Thompson 1-0, Bryson Burns 1-4, Mark-Anthony Prescott 1-(-1), Richard McNeil II 1-1, Aaron Bolster 2-24. Lebanon: Devin Greene 1-2, Kemontez Logue 1-1, Jaylen Abstonm 8-(-13), Eli Clemmons 7-30, Dequantay Shannon 20-68.
PASSING—Rossview: Garrett Diemel 4-9-0—32. Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 5-8-1—67, Devin Greene 1-1-0—27.
RECEIVING—Rossview: Divon Brownlee 3-13, Parker Kirkpatrick 1-19. Lebanon: Will Seats 4-87, Devin Greene 1-2, Dequantay Shannon 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Lebanon: Sean Redmon 22 (blocked).
Friendship Christian 35, Stone Memorial 8S Memorial 0 8 0 0—8
Friendship 21 7 0 7—35
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Don Dunning 2 run (Neill Kane kick), 7:00.
Friendship Christian—Dunning 7 run (Kane kick), 3:44.
Friendship Christian—Drew Porter 25 pass from Kolby Gaines (Kane kick), 3:09.
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Dunning 1 run (Kane kick), 10:49.
Stone Memorial—Quincy Hunter 5 pass from Bryant Carter (Carter run), :20.
Fourth quarter
Friendship Christian—Dunning 10 run (Kane kick), 1:11.
Team statistics
SM FC
First downs 11 15
Rushes-yards 29-75 45-146
Passing yards 81 131
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-24-1 6-14-0
Penalties-yards 5-53 7-67
Fumbles-lost 5-3 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Stone Memorial: Bryant Carter 15-57, Houston Woody 8-18, Nick Coble 2-7, Hunter Heavilon 1-(-13), Braden Looper 1-1, Gage Walker 1-2, Isiah McCalop 1-3. Friendship Christian: Don Dunning 26-105, Morgan McGregor 6-37, Kolby Gaines 4-(-24), Drew Porter 7-16, Brock Montgomery 1-3, Delanie Majors 1-9.
PASSING—Stone Memorial: Bryant Carter 8-24-1—81. Friendship Christian: Kolby Gaines 6-14-0—131.
RECEIVING—Stone Memorial: Houston Woody 1-5, Quincy Hunter 5-62, Hunter Heavilon 1-6, Jeramy Faalufua 1-8. Friendship Christian: Drew Porter 4-77, Delanie Majors 2-54.
Notre Dame 38, Green Hill 0Green Hill 0 0 0 0—0
Notre Dame 7 25 6 0—38
First quarter
Notre Dame—Jalen Hagood 34 pass from Bennett Brinson (Sam Patton kick), 8:15.
Second quarter
Notre Dame—Charlie Menham 20 fumble return (George Fillauer pass from Brinson), 10:52.
Notre Dame—Patton 35 FG, 6:47.
Notre Dame—Hagood 34 run (kick failed), 1:28.
Notre Dame—Khalil Spence 11 pass from Brinson (Gabe Irvin run), :32.
Third quarter
Notre Dame—Fillauer 74 run (kick blocked), 8:42.
Team statistics
GH ND
Rushing yards 55 210
Passing yards 115 134
Turnovers 4 0
Individual statisticsRUSHING—Green Hill: Camaron Sowell 5-19, Clayton Nordstrom 7-(-5), Kaleb Carver 5-46, Niko Duffie 7-42, Cameron Morvec 3-17, Anthony Shannon 1-0. Notre Dame: Alex Osborne 4-19, George Fillauer 4-88, Bennett Brinson 4-18, Khalil Spence 76-26, Jalen Hagood 1-34, Justin Baker 4-21, Kenny Hammond 1-4.
PASSING—Green Hill: Clayton Nordstrom 10-16-1—55. Notre Dame: Bennett Brinson 13-23-0—134.
RECEIVING—Green Hill: Kaleb Carver 3-28, Marzeion Jones 2-11, Braiden Staten 3-11, Fredwon Dixon 1-1, Lane Alexander 1-4. Notre Dame: Charlie Menham 4-38, Jalen Hagood 2-39, George Fillauer 3-32, Bryson Smith 1-5, Khalil Spence 1-11, Devon Harolson 1-9, Justin Baker 1-(-4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Green Hill: Sam Crickmar 43.
Wilson Central 35, Station Camp 0SCamp 0 0 0 0—0
WilsonC 14 7 7 7—35
First quarter
Wilson Central—CJ Hatchett 1 run (Esteban Hurtado kick), 8:45.
Wilson Central—Zavier Ali 5 run (Hurtado kick), :36.
Second quarter
Wilson Central—Ali 40 run (Hurtado kick), 8:44.
Third quarter
Wilson Central—Ezra Widelock 41 pass from Tristan Lewis (Hurtado kick), 3:33.
Fourth quarter
Wilson Central—Widelock 48 pass from Lewis (Hurtado kick), 10:45.
Team statistics
SC WC
First downs 8 21
—Rushing 6 17
—Passing 1 3
—Penalty 1 1
Rushes-yards 37-77 39-298
Passing yards 10 101
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-10-1 6-10-0
Penalties-yards 5-35 4-45
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Punts-avg. 4-24.6 1-32.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Station Camp: Robert Bogus 12-24, Zane Cook 12-21, Ray Davis 2-18, Blake Lancaster 11-14. Wilson Central: Zavier Ali 11-169, CJ Hatchett 10-67, Weslee Nolan 7-22, Keion Irby 4-16, Tristan Lewis 2-9, Seaton Hapner 1-8, Kerolos Shenouda 1-7, Terrence Harris 1-4, Trevon Minton 12, Cordell Cagle 1-(-7).
PASSING—Station Camp: Blake Lancaster 1-10-1—10. Wilson Central: Tristan Lewis 6-10-0—101.
RECEIVING—Station Camp: Brandon Griffin 1-10. Wilson Central: Ezra Widelock 2-89, Abe Gizaw 1-10, Robbie Spickard 2-2, Zaiver Ali 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wilson Central: Esteban Hurtado.
Watertown 42, East Robertson 7Wat 21 21 0 0—42
ER 0 0 0 7—7
First quarter
Wat — Brady Watts 30 pass from Brayden Cousino 30 (Liam O’Connor kick).
Wat — Garrett Dicken 19 fumble return (O’Connor kick).
Wat — Issac Finch 22 pass from Cousino (O’Connor kick).
Second quarter
Wat — Jordan Cason 18 run (kick failed).
Wat — Jordan Carter 9 run (Cousino run).
Wat — Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 39 pass from Cousino (O’Connor kick)
Fourth quarter
ER — Peyton Dudley 4 run (Joel Sandoval kick).
Team statistics
Wat ER
First downs 12 8
Rushes-yards 31-248 33-168
Passing yards 127 -4
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-10-0 1-4-0Â
Punts-yards 2-34.0 3-38.0
Penalties-yards 6-56 3-25
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Watertown: Cason 11-121, Carter 4-52, Cousino 5-34, Seay 8-41, Watts 1-11, Cooper 1-(-2), Ayden James 1-(-9). East Robertson: Dudley 9-85, Prince 11-83, Jarett 9-16, Craig 2-(-2), Stroud 2-(-14).
PASSING — Watertown: Cousino 7-9-0-122, Hale 1-1-0-5. East Robertson: Carson Craig 1-4-0-(-4).
RECEIVING — Watertown: Hughes Malone 3-58, Watts 2-35, Finch 1-22, Cason 1-7 Cooper 1-5. East Robertson: Zech Prince 1-(-4).
