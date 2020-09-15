Lebanon 45, LaVergne 33LaVergne | 7 | 0 | 7 | 19—33
Lebanon | 7 | 12 | 13 | 13—45
First quarterLaVergne—Kavian Taylor 3 pass from Lavandrea Webb (Rodrigo Majano kick), 6:48.
Lebanon—Dequantay Shannon 16 run (Sean Redmond kick), 2:07.
Second quarterLebanon—Jared Hall 47 pass from Jalen Abston (kick failed), 5:29.
Lebanon—Shannon 5 run (kick failed), :12.
Third quarterLaVergne—Ray Banner 1 run (Majano kick), 11:58.
Lebanon—Shannon 10 run (pass failed), 10:31.
Lebanon—Will Seats 57 pass from Abston (Redmond kick), 6:35.
Fourth quarterLaVergne—Banner 10 run (Majano kick), 10:37.
Lebanon—Shannon 4 run (kick failed), 10:14.
LaVergne—Isaiah Banner 40 pass from Webb (kick blocked), 5:46.
Lebanon—Shannon 30 run (Redmond kick), 2:51.
LaVergne—Tim Lymon 18 pass from Webb (kick failed), :26.
Team statistics | LaV | LebFirst downs | 21 | 19
—Rush | 10 | 14
—Pass | 11 | 5
—Penalty | 0 | 0
Rushes-yards | 36-193 | 36-260
Passing yards | 211 | 176
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 20-38-1 | 12-19-0
Penalties-yards | 7-64 | 6-39
Punts-avg. | 3-28.3 | 3-19.7
Fumbles lost | 1 | 0
Individual statisticsRUSHING—LaVergne: Lavandrea Webb 9-44, Tavarius Battle 1-0, Kavian Taylor 2-12, Greg Bush 1-10, Ray Banner 23-118. Lebanon: Eli Clemmons 8-33, Anthony Crowell 1-10, Brandon Martin 2-15, Devin Greene 1-28, Jalen Abston 1-2, Dequantay Shannon 23-172.
PASSING—LaVergne: Lavandrea Webb 20-38-1—211. Lebanon: Jalen Abston 12-19-0—176.
RECEIVING—LaVergne: Kavian Taylor 2-23, Isaiah Banner 3-54, Tim Lymon 2-34, Ellington Anderson 2-20, Ray Banner 3-13, Jaylon Carr 2-16, Ali Zeebaree 4-32, Greg Bush 2-19. Lebanon: Devin Greene 3-12, Dequantay Shannon 1-0, Jared Hall 3-52, Anthony Crowell 3-44, Kyle Scott 1-11, Will Seats 1-57.
Friendship Christian 44, Grace Baptist 7Grace Baptist | 0 | 0 | 0 | 7—7
Friendship Christian | 27 | 17 | 0 | 0—44
First quarterFriendship Christian—Don Dunning 7 run (Landon Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Drew Porter 56 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Brock Montgomery 18 pass from Delanie Majors (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Porter 25 pass from Majors (kick failed).
Second quarterFriendship Christian—Tylor Smiley fumble recovery in end zone (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Dunning 5 run (Williams kick).
Friendship Christian—Williams 20 FG.
Fourth quarterGrace Baptist—20 pass (kick good).
Team statistics | GB | FCFirst downs | 7 | 14
Rushes-yards | 25-53 | 32-254
Passing yards | 11 | 61
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 4-13-1 | 3-3-0
Penalties-yards | 8-59 | 1-5
Punts-avg. | 5-14 | 2-27
Fumbles lost | 3 | 0
Individual statisticsRUSHING—Friendship Christian: Don Dunning 14-115, Drew Porter 5-69, Brock Montgomery 4-59, Lavinceo Jackson 2-9, Tyson Wolcott 6-1, Channing Anthony 1-1.
PASSING—Friendship Christian: Delanie Majors 3-3-0—61.
RECEIVING—Friendship Christian: Drew Porter 2-47, Brock Montgomery 1-18.
Wilson Central 49, Kenwood 19Wilson Central | 14 | 21 | 7 | 7—49
Kenwood | 7 | 6 | 0 | 6—19
First quarterWilson Central—Zavier Ali 14 run (Esteban Hurtado kick), 8:32.
Wilson Central—Ali 3 run (Hurtado kick), 5:46.
Kenwood—Jeremy Smith 15 pass from Jaylen Washington (Hernandez kick), 3:55.
Second quarterWilson Central—Ali 10 run (Hurtado kick), 10:56.
Wilson Central—Abe Gizaw 27 pass from Tristan Lewis (Hurtado kick), 8:30.
Kenwood—Washington 6 run (kick blocked) 2:53.
Wilson Central—Ali 34 pass from Lewis (Hurtado kick), 1:24.
Third quarterWilson Central—Ezra Widelock 15 pass from Lewis (Hurtado kick), 9:35.
Fourth quarterKenwood—Washington 4 run (Hernandez kick), 11:15.
Wilson Central—Widelock 90 pass from Lewis (Hurtado kick),4:36.
Team statistics | WC | KenFirst downs | 25 | 18
Rushes-yards | 32-233 | 34-132
Passing yards | 248 | 173
—Comp.-Att. | 13-18 | 14-31
Punts-avg. | 3-28.7 | 4-26.0
Penalties-yards | 5-25 | 8-60
Fumbles-lost | 0-0 | 1-1
Individual statisticsRUSHING—Wilson Central: Zavier Ali 16-137, Terrence Harris 2-33, Hayden Shults 4-25, Blake Hobbs 2-16, Ezra Widelock 1-15, Tristan Lewis 3-13. Kenwood: Smith 12-69, Jaylen Washington 11-34.
PASSING—Wilson Central: Tristan Lewis 11-15—239, Hayden Shults 2-3—9. Kenwood: Jaylen Washington 14-31—173.
RECEIVING—Wilson Central: Ezra Widelock 8-167, Zavier Ali 3-51, Abe Gizaw 1-27, Clayton Duke 1-3. Kenwood: Howard 3-71, Barnes 5-54, J. Smith 2-27, McCullen 1-14, T. Howard 1-10, A. Smith 1-0, James 1-(-3).
Mt. Juliet 31, Gallatin 10MJ | 0 | 3 | 7 | 21—31
Gall | 3 | 0 | 0 | 7—10
First QuarterGall — Ashton Kelley 21 FG 1:41.
Second QuarterMJ — Connor Kowalski 25 FG 10:25.
Third Quarter
MJ — Conlin Baggott 64 run (Kowalski kick) 9:25.
Fourth Quarter
MJ — Jamari Sowell 40 run (Kowalski kick) 10:34
MJ — Jamari Sowell 22 run (Kowalski kick) 7:59
MJ — Josh Jackson 5 run (Kowalski kick) 7:00
Gall — Halcomb 1 run (Kelley kick) 3:39.
Team Statistics | MJ | GallFirst downs | 12 | 13
Rushes-yards | 36-296 | 38-62
Passing yards | 36 | 97
Comp.-att.-int. | 6-11-0 | 10-21-2
Punts-yards | 6-36.2 | 6-32.2
Penalties-yards | 14-141 | 6-45
Time of poss. | 2:12 | 25:48
Individual StatisticsRUSHING—Mt. Juliet: Baggott 17-118, Malone 8-101, Sowell 4-92, Jackson 3-3, Swoner
3-(-19). Gallatin: Halcomb 11-84, Banks 9-12, Ellis 1-2, Brentise 1-(-2), Stanley 16-(-34).
PASSING—Mt. Juliet: Swoner 6-11-0-36. Gallatin: Stanley 10-21-2-97.
RECEIVING—Mt. Juliet: Sowell 4-6, Crisp 1-17, Delfandahl 1-13. Gallatin: Phillips 5-37,
Cooke 1-21, Halcomb 1-13, Hambright 1-10, Banks 1-8, Sullivan 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Gallatin: Kelley 43 short.
