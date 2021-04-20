Copeland Bradford’s full-count double drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning last Friday night, giving host Lebanon a 3-2 win over Centennial at Brent Foster Field.
Carson Boles recoded the final Centennial out in the top of the eighth and picked up the win.
Starter Nick Maggart allowed two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts in 72/3 innings.
Centennial took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an error. Lebanon tied the score 1-1 in the third before the Cougars went back up 2-1 in the fourth inning. Jake Jewell’s RBI groundout brought the Blue Devils into a 2-2 deadlock in the sixth inning.
Commanders score late to beat HendersonvilleHENDERSONVILLE — Friendship Christian scored twice in the top of the seventh inning Saturday night for a 6-5 win over Hendersonville at Drakes Creek Park.
Max Duckwiler pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter J.J. Pruneau for the victory. Duckwiler scattered three hits and a walk while striking out four.
Friendship was outhit 15-7 with Pruneau picking up a pair of singles for the Commanders, who climbed to 12-11 for the season.
Camden Hayslip cracked a two-run double to right field in the second inning as Friendship took a 4-1 lead. Kolby Gaines also drove in two runs.
Friendship opened a two-game District 4-IIA series with Mt. Juliet Christian yesterday at FCS. The series will conclude at 4:30 p.m. today on the Saints’ 2021 home field at Mt. Juliet Middle School.
Friendship falls at USNNASHVILLE — Friendship Christian dropped a 3-2 District 4-IIA decision to host University School of Nashville last Friday.
The Tigers built a 3-0 lead with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth off Elijah Stockton, who was victimized by five errors, making all of USN’s runs unearned. The freshman right-hander walked one and struck out five in a six-inning complete game.
Friendship didn’t record a hit through four innings and struck out seven times off USN starter Owen Block. The Commanders did get to reliever Michael Daunic for both runs on four hits in the final three frames, getting single scores in the sixth and seventh on RBI by Camden Hayslip and Chase Eakes. Kolby Gaines doubled for one of FCS’ four hits.
Saints shut out Providence 8-0MT. JULIET — Noah Kleinmann and Daniel Boehm combined to shut out visiting Providence Christian on three hits last Friday as Mt. Juliet Christian posted an 8-0 win at Mt. Juliet Middle School.
Kleinman allowed two hits while striking out four. Boehm surrendered one hit and fanned eight in four frames. Neither pitcher issued a walk.
Both pitchers also doubled while Gabe Hildabrand tripled as the Saints smacked 10 hits. Boehm, Russell Prater and Gavin Misuraca each managed three hits. Prater and Kam Curtis drove in two runs apiece.
Mt. Juliet Christian took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and blew the game open with four in the third and three in the fourth.
MJCA opened a District 4-IIA series at Friendship Christian yesterday and will host the Commanders at 4:30 p.m. today at MJ Middle.
