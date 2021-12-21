Brandon Smith passed away on Dec. 18, 2021, at age 35.
The funeral service is slated for 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, with visitation to be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 1 p.m. until the funeral service begins on Wednesday. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery following the service.
Pallbearers are Tom Bell, Charles Stroud, Josh Welch, Bobby Word, Alex Smith, Jim DiCicco, Sr., Jim DiCicco Jr., and Roger Marsh.
Brandon Lee Smith was born in Lebanon to Cathy Marsh Smith and Larry Glen Smith.
He specialized in wrapping vehicles.
He is survived by: parents, Cathy and Larry Smith; daughter, Hannah Smith; siblings, Tom (Bekki) Bell, Charles (Gloria) Stroud, Melissa Marsh, Andrea Bishop; aunts and uncles, Roger (Shelia) Marsh, Wanda (Harold Houston) Marsh, George Marsh, Stephanie Marsh, Amanda Marsh, Lucky (Melody) Smith, Delaine (Terry) Pate, Colleen “Cookie” (Mike) Welsh, Gary (Cricket) Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and grandmothers, Margaret Marsh and Dorcas Smith.
He is preceded in death by: his grandfathers, Tom Marsh, Alfes Grady Smith; aunt, Barbara Johns; and uncle Gerald Marsh.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.