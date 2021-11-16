Brandon Vince Johnson, 32, of Lebanon, died on Nov. 13, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born on Aug. 11, 1989, Brandon was a graduate of Lebanon High School and Middle Tennessee State University and was a lineman for Middle Tennessee Electric.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was loved by all who knew him.
Brandon is survived by: his wife, Kierstin Johnson; his son, Beckham; father and mother, Vincent and Michelle Johnson of Lebanon; mother, Theresa Cole Johnson of Tampa, Florida; sisters, Jenna Barron of Lebanon, Kaeli Johnson of Memphis; grandparents, Roger and Betty Grisham, Wayne and Cissie Cole, Paul Johnson and Bill Beavers; and some nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandmother, Peggy Beavers.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Linwood Pentecostal Church, with Roger Grisham officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home and from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church.
Pallbearers are Mark McAffee, Brad Major, Jared Young, Cody Oldham, Justin Schultz and Kevin Whited. Honorary pallbearers are Justin Potts, Chuck Martin, Jake Smith, Cody Tribble and Trent Maasen. Interment will be held at Hunter Memorial Park. Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-237-9318
