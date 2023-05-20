Cars have filled the parking lot in front of the newly-opened Marshalls in Lebanon.
Marshalls became the second store to open the redeveloped Western Plaza on Thursday, opening its doors soon after its neighbor, Five Below. It has created approximately 60 new full and part-time jobs in Lebanon.
“We’re really excited about it,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “This is a project that Sarah Haston and I have been working on for a while. Kmart went out of business several years ago. With that being empty space, it was really doing nothing for anyone — for shoppers, for the city — and it was sort of a blight. Having these stores there, it makes that area productive again.”
Even with only two stores open, there’s already a stark difference in the way that the Western Plaza looks.
“When you drive, by you no longer see an old, vacant Kmart with a dilapidated parking lot,” Haston said. “Now, you see a very nice shopping center with stores that we can’t wait to go shop in.”
The city has worked with the property owners for a long time to create a tenant line-up.
“These are good stores, and we’re glad to have them,” Bell said. “As far as stores like T.J. Maxx or HomeGoods, we want those stores too, and we’re always working to get more stores like that. That’s just part of the process.”
The redevelopment of the Western Shopping Plaza is expected to increase Lebanon’s sales-tax revenue.
“With the sales-tax revenue that will come in, we’ll definitely see an impact,” Haston said. “We’re anticipating a pretty good increase with those stores as each one opens.”
However, the economic benefit to Lebanon is believed that it will be beyond just sales tax.
“The more job opportunities that you have in the community, the more money you’re putting into the economy,” Haston said. “When that large of a space has had zero employment for years, putting employees back in makes a big difference ... more paychecks, more money each month going into our economy. So, it’s not just what people are spending at those stores, but the jobs are important as well.”
According to Bell, the public reception of Marshall’s has been good thus far.
“Everyone has been excited about it,” Bell said. “People have been asking me about it all the time, asking when the stores are going to open, not just Marshall’s but the other ones as well. We had the ribbon cutting, and there was already a line of people waiting to shop. This is something that everywhere I go, people talk about how great it is that these stores are coming in. This is something that people have been wanting for a long time.”
Ulta, Ross and Buff City Soap are anticipated to open in the Western Plaza soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.