Brenda Carver Eubanks passed away at her home on Nov. 14, 2022, at the age of 70.
She was born in Aiken, South Carolina, on Dec. 3, 1951.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, G.C. and Joyce Carver of Aiken; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thoy and Mary Eubanks of Lebanon.
She is survived by: her husband, soulmate, and best friend of 54 years, Orbie Eubanks; daughter, Lisa E.(Bill) Nave; son, Michael Eubanks; sister-in-law, Marie Eubanks; grandchildren (all of Lebanon), Natalee Nave (Donnie Turner), Libby Nave, Thoy Rex Nave, Carver C. Eubanks; sister, Patsy (Jimmy) Hunt; brother, Randy Carver; aunts (all of Aiken), Lea Courtney, Jackie Courtney; brother-in-law, Tommy Eubanks; nephews, Bryson (Miller) Eubanks, Lee Eubanks (Jared Kazimar); faithful pet, Kitty Kitty; along with other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Orbie and Brenda moved their family to Tennessee in April of 1973. Brenda spent her days taking care of Lisa and Michael, but when they started school, she decided to enter the workforce and took a position with the Baptist Sunday School Board.
After a referral from her best friend, Malinda Gaither, Brenda accepted an offer to join Lebanon Bank, launching a 38-year career serving the people of Wilson County. She retired from Wilson Bank & Trust in 2017.
She was privileged to serve two terms as president of Lebanon Business and Professional Women and was voted woman of the year for the Lebanon chapter and for the state of Tennessee.
Brenda will be most remembered, though, for her passion for serving others.
Upon joining Immanuel Baptist Church in the late 1970s, Brenda gave time and energy to sharing Christ with children and students by teaching Sunday school, serving in the bus ministry, and as Acteens director. When she felt led to worship at Fairview for a season, she continued her service by teaching Sunday school. She then joined some of her family at the Glade Church, where she taught Sunday cchool and led student ministry teams ministering to hurricane victims in New Orleans.
Brenda served as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society for 25 years, and she was a founding member of HOPE JOY LIGHT cancer support ministry.
The family is extremely grateful for Dr. Michael Stany, the caring oncology staff at Ascension, and Alive Hospice.
Above all else, Brenda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who desired nothing more than to serve her Lord and teach her children to do the same.
Visitation will be held on Thursday at Immanuel Baptist Church from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will also be held at the church on Friday at noon, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service.
Private graveside services will follow. Pallbearers will be Carver Eubanks, Rex Nave, Bill Nave, Bryson Eubanks, Lee Eubanks, Jared Kazimar, Tommy Eubanks and Walter “Brown” Lackey. Honorary pallbearers will be members of HOPE JOY LIGHT ministries.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the HOPE JOY LIGHT cancer support ministry of Immanuel Baptist Church or to the American Cancer Society.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
