Brendon Sokol Jr., 18, of Watertown, passed away on Aug. 21, 2023.
The funeral service was at 6 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m.
Brendon gave the ultimate gift of life to dozens of others through organ and tissue donation. Hundreds of his friends and family attended his honor walk.
Brendon Thomas Sokol, Jr., was born in Fort Myers, Florida, to Jessica Williams and Brendon Sokol.
He loved taking his Dodge Charger Scat Pack to car meets, playing video games, drinking Dr. Pepper, being with his friends and his mama.
He attended Watertown High School and graduated from Wilson County Adult High School as part of the class of 2023.
He worked in sales for T-Mobile.
Brendon is survived by: his mother, Jessi Williams; father, Brendon Sokol; uncles, James Williams, Jr., Chandler Sokol, Addison Sokol; aunts, Catherine Fuentes, Monica Ehrlich; cousins, Mike Szalka, Rocca Vincent, Jr., Rider Ehrlich, Remington Ehrlich, Flora Lee Sokol, Nicole Beirne, Keira Boyer, Colton Boyer; grandparents, Anita Ponce, James and Rosie Williams, Richard and Doris Sokol, great-uncle, Rocca Vincent, Sr.; and furry companions, Dexter, D.J., Ubu, Buzz, and Stormy.
He is preceded in death by: his grandpa, Eddie Ponce; great-grandparents, Ruby Lott, Antoni Kruk; and great-aunt, Patricia Williams.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
