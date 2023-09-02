Brian Francis Cronce

Brian Francis Cronce

Brian Francis Cronce, 71, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 25, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

He is survived by: his wife, Marion F. Cronce (age 74); his daughter, Stephanie Cronce (age 43), and the grandchildren from Stephanie, Katherine Ann, Brian, Stormy, twins Alex and Grayson; his daughter, Natalya Brooks (age 37) (and her husband, Shannon Brooks) and their grandchildren, Ivan and Ellie; stepdaughter, Christina Scott (age 51) (and her husband, Tim Scott, grandchildren) and their grandchildren, Cynthia, Alanna, Cameron, Andrew, Jonathan and Seth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.