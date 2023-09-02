Brian Francis Cronce, 71, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 25, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
He is survived by: his wife, Marion F. Cronce (age 74); his daughter, Stephanie Cronce (age 43), and the grandchildren from Stephanie, Katherine Ann, Brian, Stormy, twins Alex and Grayson; his daughter, Natalya Brooks (age 37) (and her husband, Shannon Brooks) and their grandchildren, Ivan and Ellie; stepdaughter, Christina Scott (age 51) (and her husband, Tim Scott, grandchildren) and their grandchildren, Cynthia, Alanna, Cameron, Andrew, Jonathan and Seth.
Brian has 13 grandchildren and also has eight great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by: a brother, Richard W. Cronce (and his wife, Sandra Cronce) and their children (Brian’s nieces) Cassandra Diyorio and Katrina Cronce; great nieces/nephews, Kylie, Joclyn, Audrey and Aaron; and a sister, Margot A. Cronce.
He was born on April 25, 1952, in San Francisco, California, to the late Richard Cronce and Patricia Bucklin Cronce.
Brian was a very artistic and creative man.
He enjoyed so many hobbies — drawing, painting, building furniture, building airplane models, collecting and working on junk cars and good cars too (with a little humor there).
He absolutely loved music and singing. The family has very fond memories of him singing ... in the house, with my mom, in the car, at Aspen Dental, in doctor’s offices and even the hospital. People would join him in song wherever he was.
He also loved air shows, playing pool and being with his family, grandchildren and pets. He was the best Papa and animal lover. The pets and grandbabies always loved him the most.
He will be greatly missed.
The family will have a service at a later date.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
