After spending months building the new amphitheater at Friendship Christian School, biology teacher and coach Greg Armstrong was surprised to learn that the structure was not only dedicated to the FCS class of 2023, but also to him.
“It was definitely an honor,” Armstrong said. “I was surprised and honored at the same time.”
The amphitheater was dubbed Armstrong Amphitheater in Armstrong’s honor.
“I enjoyed it,” Armstrong said. “It was a labor of love. It was hard. It’s challenging. I’ve watched many sunrises out here in the morning listening to the birds. It was my time to just connect with God, and so it was truly a blessing. I know some people look at that as it was a burden. But that’s my sweet spot. I love working out in nature without the sound and the disruption and machinery.”
Armstrong worked on the amphitheater without the help of machines.
“I love working in nature, and that’s why I want to do a project that didn’t require any machinery,” Armstrong said. “This amphitheater was built the same way that the Romans and the Greeks built amphitheaters — stone by stone. I think I figured out that it was between 16,000 and 18,000 stones.”
The amphitheater was the brainchild of last year’s environmental science class.
Armstrong pushed to have the amphitheater built before the class of 2023 went off to college. After the dedication, last spring’s seniors laid down bricks with their names carved into the stone.
“It was a special class in a lot of different ways,” Armstrong said. “I’ve been here for 19 years, and many of them have been here for most of that tenure. Most of them were born the year that I started a Friendship, so I’ve known those students since they were really young.
“It was last year’s senior class who helped design (the amphitheater), and they had the vision.”
The 2023 senior class wasn’t the only factor that inspired the project.
“The inspiration for this project began with a deep desire in my heart to create a space for young people to connect with God through the beauty of his creation,” Armstrong said.
This wasn’t the first time that Armstrong had been inspired by nature.
“When I first came here in 2005, this field behind us was overgrown,” Armstrong said. “It hadn’t been bush-hogged in probably four or five years. As I was kind of meandering through this overgrown field, I noticed a large selection of cherry trees that had started to rise above the weeds of this abandoned field. I went to the administration, and I said, ‘Can we please not bush-hog a little section of this field.’ ”
That little patch of trees is now called the magical forest.
“As I got to thinking more about my tenure here, I wanted to create something a little bit more permanent that could be sustainable and last long after my days here at Friendship,” Armstrong said. “My only prayer is that this place is a place of connection with God through nature.”
