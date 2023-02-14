Throughout the years, the Wilson County Black History Committee has held movie screenings and trivia events to celebrate Black History Month.
This year, history is being witnessed this Saturday as a new national historic marker is unveiled at Lebanon’s Pickett Chapel, and a production bringing pieces of local history to life is put on at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.
The marker was donated by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, which has a nationwide program that allows eligible non-profits and municipalities to apply for either a roadside marker or a choice of plaque.
“Historical markers serve many roles,” said Carrie Berse, the executive director of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. “They help raise awareness of these historic areas and sights. They promote economic viability of communities by driving historic tourism. There’s a lot of ways that markers really help give an added dimension to communities. A lot of times, folks in the community might not even be aware of the significance of a site or a property until that marker’s installed.”
As a part of the community’s Black History Month celebration, the marker will be unveiled to the public at Pickett Chapel at 1 p.m.
“The Wilson County Black History Committee found our program and applied,” Berse said. “We’re just delighted to be able to provide a marker for them. Through our program, once an organization proves that they’re eligible through having a public property, are an eligible nonprofit and can prove they’re on the national register, they will automatically receive that marker.”
Being placed on the National Register of Historic Places will recognize Pickett Chapel as a place that holds historical significance in the eyes of the federal government.
“It’s something we were honored with three months ago regarding the heritage status of Pickett Chapel,” Wilson County Black History Committee President Mary Harris said. “We’re already on the state historical register, but this is the national historic register, and it’s really an honor.”
After the marker is unveiled, community members can make their way to the Capitol Theatre, where “Jubilee! From Slavery to Freedom” will bring the story of Fisk Jubilee Singers Thomas Rutling and Maggie Porter to the stage.
“We have people that are playing different parts,” Harris said. “We have readings and recordings and slides that tell the story of two of the original Jubilee singers that came from Wilson County. That’s the base of this year’s celebration.”
