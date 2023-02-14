Pickett Chapel

The Wilson County Black History Committee will host its annual Black History Month celebration this Saturday. The celebration will feature the unveiling of a new national historic marker at Pickett Chapel at 1 p.m.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

Throughout the years, the Wilson County Black History Committee has held movie screenings and trivia events to celebrate Black History Month.

This year, history is being witnessed this Saturday as a new national historic marker is unveiled at Lebanon’s Pickett Chapel, and a production bringing pieces of local history to life is put on at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.

