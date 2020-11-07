Britt follows script to state XC championship

HENDERSONVILLE — In a year in which seemingly little has gone according to plan, Friday’s event followed the script laid out by Lebanon High senior Aiden Britt.
Britt came from behind with about 800 meters left to win the Class Large boys’ state cross country championship at Sanders Ferry Park, leaving Brentwood’s Kevin Vanderkolk six seconds in his dust.
It all went according to plan, according to Britt, who posted a time of 15:29.69 for the 5K course along the banks of Old Hickory Lake.
“It honestly went pretty great,” Britt said after becoming the fourth TSSAA state champion (third individual in LHS history). “It went about as I expected. I sat behind a couple of other guys and bide my time and wait until that last loop to take over first. It worked out better than I thought it would.
“I was sitting in second or third about the whole time and going around the back side I was hanging onto second until that last part.”
Britt joined the 1971 girls’ basketball team, 1984 wrestler Jeff Lester and 2016 bowler Tyler Moore as TSSAA state champions from Lebanon High School, which first opened its doors in 1918, seven years before the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association was established.
“That’s really exciting for me,” said Britt, whose mother, Jolie, and uncle, John White, played basketball for LHS in the 1980s. “It’s something I’ve planned for the whole time I’ve been in high school. So to finally get it it’s incredible.”
“He didn’t want to take the lead, and then the last hill, he was going to take off,” said longtime Lebanon coach Marc Engle. “Aiden’s meant a lot to the program.
“He’s developed over the years, matured physically and learned how to compete, not just to run. That’s a big challenge to learn, something you have to learn for college, his future in running… Anything he does, he’s always going to give it his best.”
Due to social distancing, the top 15 finishers did not stand together on the podium as usual. Instead, each finisher took their turn on the stand, including Green Hill senior Aaron Isbell, who finished 13th in his first-year school’s inaugural state tournament appearance in any sport, finishing in 16:18.91.
Both Green Hill teams qualified for state based on runner-up finishes in the regional. The Hawks finished 12th and the Lady Hawks 17th, one spot ahead of Wilson Central.
Spencer Hyde was 46th in 17:04.32, Isaac Walmsley 83rd in 17:32.33, Kaden Jenkins 95th in 16:38.5, Joseph Abbott 118th in 18:08.89, Owen Isbell 134th in 18:16.08 and Keaton Crumby 151st in 18:36.69.
In the Large girls’ race, Wilson Central teammates Diana Denemark finished 69th in 20:4.99, just ahead of teammate Mekenna Merkley’s 20:41.39. Mt. Juliet’s Kasey Quezada was 78th in 20:55.91.
Green Hlll’s Lucy Ephrem was 101st in 21:43.51, Maggie Nita 113th in 22:05.73, Hana Norman 118th in 22:09.97, Lindsey Armstrong 123rd in 22:25.92, Abby Fulgham 145th in 23:16.61 and Caitlyn Selwyn 146th in 23:17.55.
Wilson Central’s Haven Thompson was right behind Selwyn in 23:19.19 while teammate Mia Jones finished 154th in 23:43.22. Green Hill’s Belle Boulineau was 161st in 24:14.42 and Wilson Central’s Kaitlyn Randolph 187th in 26:47.1.
In the Small Class boys’ race, Watertown’s Brandon Leffew, the Purple Tigers’ first-ever region champion, finished 24th in 18:09.92.
Teammate Greer Davis was 29th in 18:23.16, Matthew McKinley 39th in 18:42.81, Joe Braydon Roberts 69th in 19:21, Dylan Hight 139th in 22:16.95, Jess Riddle 154th in 23:48.64 and Gavin Ogle 158th in 28:01.88.
The Purple Tigers finished eighth as a team.
