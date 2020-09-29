COOKEVILLE — Lebanon’s girls finished second and the boys third Saturday in the Burnett Invitational at Cookeville High School.
But the Blue Devils’ Aiden Britt finished first in the boys’ race in 16:26. Judah Bender was 12th in 19:07, HaydenJones 13th in 19:12, Erik Cruz 24th in20:33, Todd Gonzales 26th in 20:40, Ryker Ater 28th in 20:58 and Hayden Belcher 33rd in 21:43.
Kerigan Gill led the Lady Devils with a 14th-place finish in 23:44. Ellie Denton was 20th in 25:46, Ansley McNutt 22nd in 25:57, Neleigh Hutto 26th in 26:34 and Stephanie Diosdado 30th in 28:23.
Neil Nelson led Lebanon with a fourth-place finish in the junior-varsity race in 20:33, followed by Jeremy Taylor in fifth in 21;07. Andres Gonzales was eighth in 21:46, Allen Sellers 12th in 23:05, Ethan Daley 14th in 24:04, Jude Hassell 15th in 24:11 and Reed Daley 22nd in 29:12.
Lebanon will run again this coming Saturday at the Jesse Owens Classic at Oakville (Ala.) Indian Mounds Park. Oakville is the hometown of the legendary Owens.
