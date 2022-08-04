NASHVILLE — Country singer Brooke Eden shines with that glow that engaged people have as she counts down the days to her upcoming beachfront wedding, chatting about travel preparations and mother-in-laws bonding over text messages.

For the Florida-born singer, falling in love came hand-in-hand with learning to love herself as well. That meant taking care of herself after long stretches of touring left her physically ill, but also re-introducing herself to fans.

