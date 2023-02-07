PARK CITY, Utah — Brooke Shields reveals that she was the victim of a sexual assault in a new documentary about her life that premiered Friday afternoon at the Sundance Film Festival.

She doesn’t name the man who she said raped her, but she described the circumstances. It took place soon after she graduated college with someone she knew professionally and had met for dinner to discuss work.

