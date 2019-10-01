Broomsedge is the grass everyone loves to hate. Broomsedge is not a sedge but actually a native warm season perennial bunch grass. Lots of folks think that Mother Nature is throwing them a curve ball when they see all those brown plants in their pastures and they seem to appear overnight. Looking out you just see a "sea" of brown swaying in the field. Most folks want to eradicate the plant because it provides very little nutritional value as pasture or hay. It also competes with desirable plants for nutrients, water and sunlight so what do you do.
Broomsedge is referred to as an "indicator plant" by forage specialist because it an indication of the management of a pasture or hay field. There are two management issues that can let broomsedge get the upper-hand in a pasture or hayfield. One is fertility issues and the other is excessive defoliation of desirable grasses. Broomsedge will thrive in conditions of poor fertility. Broomsedge will thrive when desirable grasses are defoliated due to overgrazing of desirable plants or mowing desirable plants way to low. Defoliation weakens the desirable grasses and broomsedge will take advantage of the stressed plants. Broomsedge is one of those opportunistic plants which takes advantage of these issues and grows.
Livestock will consume immature growth of this weedy grass, but it becomes increasingly unpalatable as it matures. Eventually it becomes so fibrous that animals will refuse it under almost any circumstance. This characteristic allows it to easily become established when pastures are undergrazed in spring and early summer but overgrazed thereafter. This results in increased grazing pressure on improved forages in the pasture and no grazing pressure on broomsedge, which is an enormous competitive advantage for the latter.
Work done at the Middle Tennessee Experiment Station in the 1920's provided much insight regarding broomsedge. In a test at this location, application of 200 pounds/acre of nitrate of soda or 150 pounds/acre of ammonium sulfate, together with grazing and two or three clippings annually reduced broomsedge stands from 90% ground cover to less than 5% in four years.
These experimental results were corroborated by observations of the effects of grazing and fertilization on some 400 acres of permanent pasture on the station. Pastures that were kept grazed closely in spring and early summer for several straight years had little broomsedge remaining, while in other pastures where late grazing had occurred, populations increased despite good fertilization.
Many producers think the application of lime is the cure for broomsedge . In reality it is usually an indicator that you may need to check the fertility of the field and yes lime could be one of needed recommendations. The correct soil pH is so important to all grass growth. But you could also need phosphorus or potassium as well as lime. The only way to know is to do a soil test. Fall is an excellent time to soil test and apply lime, phosphorus and/or potassium according to soil test recommendations. Fall application of these nutrients gives some time for the lime to work and the nutrients to be incorporated in the soil before the spurts of growth of desirable grasses begins in late winter and early spring.
Now to lessons learned. Selection and use of well-adapted, vigorous forage species and varieties is helpful in keeping broomsedge from becoming established in the first place. Once a good stand of forage crops has been obtained, regular soil testing followed by application of any recommended fertilizer and lime will, in most cases, keep broomsedge out.
As shown by the Tennessee work, the other management tool is to intensify grazing and/or clipping management. In particular, a "spring undergrazing-summer overgrazing" situation should be avoided. Spring is when the broomsedge is palatable and growing more vigorously. The greater extent to which pastures are grazed and/or clipped without damaging defoliation tolerance limits of improved forages, the more difficult it is for broomsedge plants to be competitive.
No herbicides are labeled for selective removal of broomsedge from pastures, but spot spraying or roller bar application of a non-selective herbicide can be helpful in some situations. However, the key to broomsedge control is management that ensures desirable forage plants have a competitive advantage.
