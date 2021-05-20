Brown leaves Friendship for Texas A&M

Greg Brown is leaving Friendship Christian after one year of his second stint as head girls’ basketball coach at the Coles Ferry Pike School.
And like in 2002, he’s leaving for the Southeastern Conference. Back then it was Tennessee as a graduate assistant (later as a fulltime assistant) to the legendary Pat Summitt. This time, it’s Texas A&M as an aide to veteran coach Gary Blair.
“This is going to be a special opportunity with special people, otherwise, we would still be (at FCS),” Brown said. “I’ve known (Blair) for a long time. (Assistant) Kelly Brock-White, I’ve gotten to know well. The guy I’m replacing, Bob Starkey, I’ve known since I was in college.
“It’s about the right people, right situation, not just going back into college.”
“I took my time with this decision because I wanted to make sure we brought in someone that catered to what our players needed,” Blair said in a release issued by A&M. “We wanted someone that could step right in and continue with the development of our young post players. This was of utmost importance to me. We wanted to continue being one of the most defensively sound teams in the conference, while utilizing our athletically ability more. Greg’s willingness and familiarity to work with our staff on these things made him a perfect fit.”
Brown left the Lady Commanders on top 19 years ago with a 31-win season and the first of their two straight state tournament appearances. This time, he endured a rebuilding situation, staring two eighth-graders in a 3-18 campaign.
“There was never any expectation it would be like it was before,” the 50-year-old Brown said of his return to FCS. “They’re a great bunch, a young bunch. They have a lot of potential in the future and somebody will be able to take advantage of that in the next few years.”
Friendship athletic director John McNeal — who received a heads-up from Brown a couple of weeks ago about the move, whose announcement was on hold pending a background check by A&M — is already in the process to find the next Lady Commander coach.
“I’m on the phone, been on the phone today with several people trying to set up times, the typical interview process,” McNeal said. “We’re trying to find a good fit.
“We’re going to be young. We want to find someone who understands it’s going to be a process of building the program and somebody who has a vision for that and how they would go about doing it.”
Back in College Station, Texas, Brown joins a program which went 25-3 and reached the Sweet 16 this past season. Blair, who left Arkansas (where he was succeeded by Mt. Juliet native Susie Gardner) for T&M in 2003, coached the Aggies to the national championship 10 years ago. He also led the Razorbacks to a Final Four.
Since leaving Friendship the first time, Brown has spent 14 seasons in Division I, including seven as head coach at his alma mater, Lipscomb.
“Greg Brown is a student of the game. He is a throwback that studies and understands the history of the sport,” Blair said in the release. “His time with Don Meyer at Lipscomb and then there as the head coach, assisting the legendary Pat Summitt at Tennessee and Joi Williams at (Central Florida) cemented that. He is a developer of young people on and off the court.
“His energy to build champions is exactly what I, my staff and our young ladies need. His wife Teresa (a Lebanon native and FCS graduate), along with his sons Cole and Carter, will add even more to Aggieland and fit in perfectly with our family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.